Nigeria: Seyi Tinubu - Leading a New Generation With Vision and Heart

Some people carry influence quietly, with a kind of grace that makes leadership look effortless. They don't chase attention; they attract it through authenticity and purpose. My brother, Seyi Tinubu, is one of those rare individuals. He represents a refreshing example of what it means to have privilege, power, and position, yet still lead with humility and heart.

Seyi, as many know, is the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But beyond that lineage lies a man who has built his own name, his own legacy, and his own story. Trained as a lawyer at the University of Buckingham and called to the Nigerian Bar in 2013, he chose to step beyond law into entrepreneurship and public service, and in doing so, carved a unique path for himself.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Loatsad Promomedia, one of Nigeria's leading outdoor and digital advertising companies, Seyi has shown that young Nigerians can build thriving businesses rooted in innovation and professionalism. What stands out most, beyond the billboards and business success, is how he uses that platform to make real social impact.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Through the Noella Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Layal, and named after their daughter, Seyi has committed himself to empowering young people across Nigeria. The foundation runs the Seyi Tinubu Empowerment Project (STEP), which focuses on youth mentorship, small business grants, skills training, and tech education for underprivileged Nigerians. It's not charity for show; it's empowerment with structure. STEP gives young people the tools, confidence, and opportunities to create their own future.

Seyi has also invested heavily in youth sports development, using football and basketball as platforms for engagement and community building. From sponsoring the Seyi Tinubu Unity Cup in Kaduna to supporting grassroots basketball tournaments in Jos, he has shown that sports can unite communities and unlock young talent. Even more inspiring is his quiet support for mental health awareness in universities, a cause that reminds us leadership isn't only about economic growth but also about emotional wellbeing.

In many ways, I see in Seyi the same values that drive my own work. Through my Don Lulu Foundation, I have spent years trying to make change from the ground up. We have built classrooms, provided electricity transformers, given scholarships, constructed homes for widows and the less privileged, and set up interest-free loan schemes for artisans and small business owners in Abia State. Like Seyi, I believe that leadership isn't about how loud we speak but how deeply we act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I often say Nigeria doesn't lack talent or ambition; it lacks platforms. That belief inspired me to create Don FM 103.7 and Ikoro FM 93.3 in Umuahia. These stations are more than just radio frequencies; they are voices for everyday Nigerians. They give people a chance to be heard, to share their stories, their struggles, and their dreams. In that sense, Seyi and I share the same vision: creating spaces where people can be seen, heard, and empowered.

What I find remarkable about Seyi is his calm confidence. For someone in his position, the President's son and constantly under public scrutiny, he carries himself with humility and quiet self-assurance. He is approachable, sincere, and genuinely passionate about people. That is rare. It is easy for anyone in his shoes to become distant or guarded, but Seyi remains grounded, and that is something I respect deeply.

Our generation of leaders, those of us who have tasted success but still feel responsible for those coming after, must learn from examples like his. Leadership in this new era isn't about command and control; it is about connection and compassion. It is about seeing the humanity in others, even when the spotlight is on you.

As I celebrate my brother today, I celebrate not just his birthday but his journey, one built on empathy, purpose, and a belief in the potential of Nigerian youth. I celebrate a man who understands that privilege means little if it doesn't uplift others.

Seyi Tinubu reminds me that a better Nigeria isn't a dream too far. It is a goal we can build together through consistent effort, shared vision, and service that speaks for itself.

Happy birthday, Seyi. May your light continue to guide this generation toward a Nigeria we can all be proud of.