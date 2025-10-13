Nigeria: Exercise Crocodile Lift 2025 - Nigerian, French Navies Strengthen Operational Capabilities, Reinforce Commitment to Securing the Gulf of Guinea

The Nigerian Navy and the French Navy have reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional maritime security through Exercise CROCODILE LIFT 2025, a large-scale joint amphibious operation designed to strengthen operational capabilities and enhance cooperation in securing the Gulf of Guinea.

The exercise, held at Takwa Bay beachfront, showcased the growing synergy between both navies in addressing maritime threats through coordinated amphibious warfare, rescue operations, and precision strike manoeuvres.

It featured a full-scale simulation involving the French Navy's Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Tonnerre, the French Foreign Legion, Nigerian Navy ships NNS KADA and NNS KANO, two naval helicopters, and elite commandos from the Nigerian Navy's Special Boat Service (SBS).

Centred on a fictional Pirate Action Group (PAG) hijacking, the scenario tested tactical coordination, including beach landings, hostage rescue operations, rappelling drills, and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC).

The simulation culminated in the successful liberation of 16 kidnapped crew members and the neutralisation of a simulated pirate camp, demonstrating the navies' interoperability and rapid-response capabilities.

Representing the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, the acting Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Doctrine Command (NAVDOC), Rear Admiral Ifeanyi Okpala, said the exercise highlights the Navy's readiness to work closely with international partners in maintaining maritime stability.

He said: "This exercise not only strengthens our operational capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to securing the maritime environment in partnership with international allies. It's a crucial step in improving our interoperability, particularly in dealing with the complex threats in the Gulf of Guinea."

The French Landing Group Commander, Colonel Brunet, described the collaboration as a vital opportunity to train with a capable regional partner and test advanced operational equipment in real maritime conditions.

He said: "It's a great opportunity to train together, deploy new vehicles, and enhance cooperation with a powerful partner like Nigeria. This exercise reflects strong coordination between the navy and army, and shows our shared commitment to peace and security in the Gulf of Guinea."

Beyond its tactical impact, Exercise CROCODILE LIFT 2025 aligns with the Government of Nigeria's broader maritime security strategy, particularly in safeguarding its blue economy and territorial integrity.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), represented by Mr. Jibril Abba, Executive Director of Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services, participated actively, reinforcing civil-military cooperation in maritime governance.

NIMASA's presence underscored a unified approach to tackling piracy, smuggling, and other transnational maritime crimes that threaten the Gulf of Guinea's shipping corridors.

The agency's collaboration with the Nigerian Navy reflected an integrated national response to evolving maritime challenges.

Notable dignitaries and observers at the event included Capt. John Smith, Royal Marines; Commander Stephane Congues, Naval Advisor & Deputy Defence Attaché, French Embassy; Brigadier General Clement Iyere, who represented the Commander, Nigerian Corps of Signals; and Brigadier General Matthew Oyekola, Commander, 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army.

Others include Mrs. Archie-Abia Ibinabo, Assistant Commander General Narcotics, NDLEA; Commodore A. Mohammed, Command Operations Officer, Western Naval Command; Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, Commander, NNS BEECROFT; Commodore Hyacinth Nwaka, Command Admin Officer, Western Naval Command; and Commander Abdulrashid Ahmed, Information Officer, Western Naval Command, among others.

The exercise concluded with a ceremonial exchange of souvenirs and group photographs, marking the end of the amphibious phase of the operation.

Through Exercise CROCODILE LIFT 2025, Nigeria and France have again demonstrated their joint resolve to secure maritime trade routes, enhance regional stability, and strengthen the capacity of naval forces to respond decisively to emerging threats across the Gulf of Guinea.