Liberia: Six Persons Die in Fire

Families of six Liberians who lost their lives Thursday morning to fire on their home are reeling from agony as they search for answers to the many unfolding questions.

The six Liberians whose identities were not verified up to press time died when fire gutted their residence in the Caldwell community, directly behind the famous entertainment center, ADOMA.

Social media footage from the scene showed complete destruction of the house from the roof to ground floor.

The cause of the fire could not be established, but police officers who rushed to the scene were seen moving in the closed room where the charred bodies of the deceased were placed.

The Government of Liberia has confirmed the tragic fire incident in the Caldwell which resulted in the loss of lives and prompted calls for improved emergency access in densely populated communities.

The Liberia National Fire Service is conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

"On behalf of the Government of Liberia, we express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for divine comfort during this painful time," said Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at MICAT, Hon. Daniel O. Sando.

He blamed years of unregulated construction in Monrovia which ie said makes it difficult for fire trucks and emergency services to respond promptly during emergencies.

"Public Works authorities have been working to open alleyways in congested communities to improve accessibility," Sando said.

"This tragedy reminds us of the importance of supporting the Ministry of Public Works in its ongoing efforts to clear alleys and enforce urban planning laws across Monrovia and beyond."

He urged residents and stakeholders to remain vigilant and proactive in maintaining accessible pathways in their communities to prevent future disasters.

"We call on all Liberians to support government initiatives aimed at ensuring safe and accessible neighborhoods," Sando added.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized that government agencies continue to coordinate with emergency services to strengthen preparedness and response mechanisms across the capital.