Liberia: Boakai's Silence On Foya Villa Betrays the Public Trust

No government that claims to serve its people should ever keep them in the dark. Yet President Joseph Boakai's administration has done just that--wrapping the mystery of the so-called "Presidential Villa" in Foya in layers of silence, contradictions, and evasion. A government elected on the promise of integrity now finds itself flirting with the very secrecy it vowed to end.

Almost a month has passed since civil society advocate Eddie Jarwolo released photographs showing a sprawling multimillion-dollar compound under construction in the President's hometown. The images sparked immediate public outrage and urgent questions: Who approved this project? Who is paying for it? And why are state security officers guarding a site the government insists is not the President's private property?

So far, the administration has provided no coherent answers, only confusion. Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando initially claimed the project was funded by the Mano River Union. Days later, he retracted the statement. The Presidential Press Secretary, Kula Fofana, now says she doesn't have full details but will "provide updates later." Yet, this project began over a year ago.

This is not the transparency Joseph Boakai promised when he took office.

Liberians voted for Joseph Boakai because they believed he represented a clean break from the excesses and arrogance of the Weah era. His appeal was rooted in credibility, his image as an honest man in a dishonest system. Boakai's moral standing, not his campaign machinery, carried him to the presidency.

But that trust is eroding fast. Every day that this administration refuses to clarify the origins of the Foya project, it risks looking less like a reform government and more like a continuation of the old order. If the government cannot explain what is being built in the President's own backyard, how can it claim to govern a nation of five million with integrity?

The sense of déjà vu is unmistakable. During George Weah's presidency, gleaming mansions rose across Monrovia as the nation's economy faltered. Weah's explanations, when offered, were evasive, his tone defensive. The sight of a leader enriching his private holdings while citizens struggled to survive became a symbol of betrayal.

Today, under Boakai, a similar storm is brewing. The same denials. The same silence. The same refusal to treat the people's right to know as sacred. Liberia cannot afford to relive that history under a president who swore to be different.

Whether or not the President personally benefits from the Foya project is no longer the issue. The issue is that the government cannot, or will not, account for it.

Governance without transparency is tyranny dressed in diplomacy. No administration that claims reform can justify hiding details about a multimillion-dollar construction tied by geography, symbolism, and perception to the President himself.

If taxpayer money is being spent, the people have a right to know how, under what budget, and through what procurement process. If it's privately funded, the government should say so, publicly and clearly, backed by evidence.

President Boakai's own ARREST Agenda places accountability and the rule of law at the heart of national renewal. Yet what we see now undermines both. Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Act demands open bidding. The Freedom of Information Law guarantees citizens' right to know. The government cannot claim to champion reform while ignoring its own legal and moral obligations.

Boakai's greatest strength has always been his integrity. But moral credibility fades quickly when surrounded by secrecy. Silence is not a leadership strategy, it's a form of surrender.

Each day of evasion weakens the moral foundation of this administration. Each press briefing that ends with "I'll update you later" makes the government look more like one that has something to hide. Transparency cannot be deferred.

The Liberian presidency is not a private domain, it is a public trust. Shielding information from the public corrodes that trust. The people who gave Boakai the mandate to lead deserve truth, not excuses.

The Foya "villa" is a test of truth. It will show whether President Boakai's Liberia will finally break free from the cycle of secrecy or merely rebrand it under new leadership.

Liberia's democracy has survived too many betrayals. Each unanswered scandal weakens the state and deepens public cynicism. The world is watching, and so are Liberians who still believe in the promise of this presidency.

Mr. President, transparency is not a gift. It is your duty. The people did not vote for silence; they voted for sunlight.

A government that cannot explain itself cannot be trusted. And a leader who tolerates secrecy invites suspicion.

Liberia deserves answers, not excuses. Silence is not leadership. Truth is.

