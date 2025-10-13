Liberia: 'Integrity Is Non-Negotiable', Finance Minister Challenges Staff to Lead With Accountability

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has called on employees of the Ministry to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking on Saturday during the Ministry's ongoing 2025-2029 Strategic Plan Retreat, held under the theme "Transforming Priorities Into Strategies: Pathway to Efficient Service Delivery," Minister Ngafuan underscored the critical role the Ministry plays in the nation's development.

"We're the ones taking care of the country's bananas, so we can not be monkeys," he said, using a local metaphor to stress the importance of responsible stewardship of national resources.

Minister Ngafuan reminded staff that the responsibilities of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) are enormous, and the nation depends on their dedication and diligence.

"Our responsibilities are huge. Don't take them lightly," he emphasized. "As custodians of the nation's financial resources, integrity must be non-negotiable."

He urged employees to not only protect national resources but also ensure they are allocated efficiently to priorities outlined in the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

According to Minister Ngafuan, building strong systems and structures is essential not only to address wrongdoing but to prevent it, especially through the use of modern technological controls that enhance transparency and accountability.

He also called for renewed focus on national development goals, including addressing infrastructure deficits, expanding road networks, and strengthening partnerships with development stakeholders.

Addressing the issue of public mistrust in government financial management, Minister Ngafuan highlighted the gap between financial reporting and public understanding.

"There is serious financial illiteracy among the population," he warned. "Even those of you working diligently are often misjudged because many people don't understand how financial systems and audits work."

Citing the recently released 2024 General Auditing Commission (GAC) report, which received a "qualified opinion", the Minister noted that public misinterpretation of such findings is largely due to a lack of awareness about technical auditing processes.

To combat misinformation and restore public trust, Minister Ngafuan stressed that accurate and timely reporting must become a core pillar of the Ministry's operations.

"Liberians expect us to report, not only on time, but accurately," he said. "Our stakeholders, citizens, partners, and institutions rely on us to communicate clearly and consistently."

Internally, the Minister also addressed operational inefficiencies, calling for a cultural shift toward faster turnaround times, improved service delivery, and a reduction in reliance on expeditors.

"There are too many unapproved delays," he noted. "I want things to move and move fast -- with efficient systems in place."

Minister Ngafuan expressed confidence in the capacity of the Ministry to streamline operations and eliminate bottlenecks, provided that the team remains committed and responsive.

In closing, he acknowledged the dedication of MFDP staff and encouraged them to remain vigilant and consistent in their efforts.

"The government and the people of Liberia are depending on us," he concluded. "Let's rise to the challenge."

Speaking earlier, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony G. Myers, urged staff to take their roles seriously and live up to the expectations of the Liberian people.

Minister Myers likened the Ministry to the heart of government, explaining that its responsiveness determines the effectiveness of the entire public service.

"The heart pumps blood to every part of the body," he noted. "If the heart slows down, the brain slows down, and the entire system suffers. That's the same way the Ministry of Finance operates. If we delay, the whole government slows down."

Deputy Minister for Administration, Bill McGill Jones, described the retreat as "a moment for reflection and recalibration."

He commended staff for their continued dedication and perseverance throughout the strategic planning process and acknowledged the hard work of the technical and planning teams.

"Today, we gather to reflect on where we are, where we want to go, and how we intend to get there," Hon. Jones said. "This process began with us through internal reviews, the lessons from the last strategic plan, and the new ideas we're bringing to the table. But it will extend beyond us to include our partners, development institutions, and the Liberian society at large."

Hon. Jones emphasized that the new strategic plan must capture both the Ministry's internal reforms and its broader contribution to Liberia's national development goals.

Hon. Sarah McGill Mulbah, Acting Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning, commended the retreat for fostering teamwork and collaboration among departments.

"This strategic retreat has given us a chance to know one another beyond titles and office spaces," she said. "For once, we're not just working in silos. We're sharing ideas and building coordination."

She underscored that the Ministry's strategic plan must deliver measurable outcomes that directly benefit the Liberian people.

The MFDP's strategic retreat brought together the leadership of the Ministry to focus on its long-term strategy, vision, and goals, as well as strategic priority objectives. It marks a critical step in repositioning the Ministry to more effectively lead the implementation of the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda over the next five years (2025-2029).