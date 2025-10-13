Liberia: Bong Supt. - 'Musa Bility Disrespected My Office'

Bong County Superintendent, Hawa Loleyah Norris has accused Musa Hassan Bility, Political Leader of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), of disrespecting her office and bypassing Public Works criteria in the construction underway of an estimated US$500,000 bridge in Gbarnga.

Bility is the Representative of Nimba County Electoral District #7 whose political ambition has taken a leap beyond legislative power as he has declared intention to be a formidable presidential aspirant for the 2029 elections. Through his newly established political party (CMC), Bility is initiating and implementing infrastructural projects ranging from roads rehabilitation to the construction of bridges over rivers and creeks in counties he has already his made his intention known.

While others are welcoming the Lawmaker's interventions in either either rehabilitating roads or constructing bridges, the case with Bong County seems to be different, more so that has been accused of ignoring the county leadership in the execution of his bridge project.

Superintendent Norris, visibly angered, said Bility's actions amounted to "open disrespect" to the county's leadership structure after he reportedly failed to notify her office before breaking grounds for the infrastructure.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"For the matter of fact, I do not even know Bility because he has never come to my office," she stated. "You can't just come and make us look stupid here-like you want to do good for the people while we're standing against it. That's disrespect!"

According to Madam Norris, she only learned of the project through Facebook posts that Representative Marvin Cole of Bong Electoral District #3 and Bility were preparing to break ground for the bridge. She claimed she had already written USAID when the American project was still active and the Ministry of Public Works regarding a similar project in the area, and plans are afoot for the implementation of the initiative even though USAID is no more.

She added that she is not against development but before Bility's sudden move, more so without including her office in the decision making process on the construction of the bridge is unnecessary.

"We had already planned to do that bridge," she asserted," continuing, "Bility can't just show up and act like government officials are sleeping. If he wants to make twenty bridges, let him first submit the blueprint to my office."

Recently, Bility broke grounds for a US$500,000 bridge project over the Jor River in electoral District #3, Gbarnga as a fulfillment of a request made by Representative Josiah Marvin Cole who is also a the national vice chair for operations of the Citizens Movement for Change.

Bility noted that the Jor River bridge is the first of several infrastructure projects the CMC plans to deliver in Bong County.

They want us to abandon this bridge so that more lives can be lost, but we will not. This is not the last project we will do here. Bong County is the second home of the CMC," he said.

Bility criticized Bong County Senator Prince Moye for what he described as the senator's failure to bring development to his home county and improve the lives of his people despite serving on several lucrative legislative committees, including the Committee on Ways and Means at both House of Representatives and now the House of Senate.

However, the Superintendent insisted that Bility, as a political figure, should have shown respect by formally engaging county authorities before initiating any major project.

He sat there and talked about our county and even our senator. I don't agree with that. It was total disrespect," Norris added. "If he's coming to Bong, he must come through the proper channel. I am the grand juror of this county."

The fiery statement has sparked debate across Bong County. Some residents applaud Norris for defending the integrity of her office, while others view her comments as politically charged and dismissive of generous politicians trying to contribute to the county's development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Supporters of Musa Bility argue that politics should not stand in the way of progress, especially with investment in public infrastructure. They described the superintendent's critique of Bility as a proxy fight in favor of Senator Prince Moye, who has been at odds with the CMC's political leader.

Adding to the layer of controversy, Representative Josiah Marvin Cole has vowed to fire back at Sup. Norris for throwing an attack at him and his political leader, Bility.

" Bong County's Superintendent said I am rude. I hope you people listened to her. I will forcefully respond to her very soon," Rep. Cole wrote on his Facebook handle.

People following the politics in Bong County in particular say the attempt by Rep. Cole to forcefully respond to the superintendent would undermine the fragile reconciliation they currently enjoy, urging him to disengage from any confrontation with the Superintendent.