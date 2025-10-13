Liberia: National Road Fund Donates Road Maintenance Equipment to Internal Affairs Ministry in Lofa

VOINJAMA CITY — The National Road Fund (NRF) has donated a consignment of road maintenance tools and equipment to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) to strengthen community-based efforts aimed at keeping Liberia's rural roads accessible throughout the year.

The presentation took place Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Lofa County Administrative Compound in Voinjama City and was attended by local government officials, including Superintendent J. Lavelah Massaquoi, representatives of the Ministry, and members of community-based organizations (CBOs).

Making the presentation on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Assistant Minister for Technical Services Orondo F. Armah turned over the items to Superintendent Massaquoi, emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to working with local authorities to sustain the country's road network.

"This initiative demonstrates the Ministry's dedication to working closely with local governments and citizens to sustain Liberia's road network," Armah said. "Community participation remains vital to ensuring that feeder roads remain accessible throughout the year."

The donation included cutlasses, rakes, wheelbarrows, safety jackets, rain boots, hand gloves, road signs, and a motorcycle. Officials said the items will enable community-based organizations to carry out routine maintenance, roadside brushing, and minor repairs on feeder roads across Lofa County.

Receiving the tools and equipment, Superintendent Massaquoi praised the NRF and the MIA for their continued support to local development initiatives.

"We are deeply grateful for this donation, which will greatly strengthen the work of our community groups," Massaquoi said. "The CBOs will ensure that these tools are used effectively to maintain and improve road conditions in every district."

The Community-Based Organizations Program is part of the government's broader strategy to decentralize road maintenance and enhance rural infrastructure by engaging local communities in the upkeep of roads.

Officials from both the NRF and the Ministry described the initiative as a sustainable, people-driven approach to infrastructure management that allows communities to take ownership of vital public assets while improving mobility, local trade, and economic inclusion.