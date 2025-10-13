Liberia: LFA, Youth and Sports Ministry Partner With Foreign Affairs to Strengthen Liberia-Serbia Sports Ties

MONROVIA — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) have joined forces with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expand Liberia's sports diplomacy and deepen cooperation with Serbia following Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti's recent official visit to Belgrade.

The high-level meeting, held Friday, October 10, 2025, in Monrovia, brought together government and sports leaders to discuss ways to translate new diplomatic commitments into concrete programs for youth and football development.

The joint delegation, led by Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu and LFA President Mustapha I. Raji, praised Minister Nyanti for her proactive engagement with Serbian authorities, which resulted in pledges to support sports infrastructure, technical training, and youth exchange initiatives.

Sports as a Tool for Diplomacy and Unity

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Foreign Minister Nyanti emphasized that football continues to serve as one of Liberia's most powerful platforms for promoting peace, unity, and national pride.

"Sports, and football in particular, have the power to unite our people and project a positive image of Liberia," she said. "We are fully committed to working with the LFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to make the Liberia-Serbia partnership a model for effective sports diplomacy."

Nyanti reaffirmed her ministry's readiness to help implement the Serbia-Liberia Sports Cooperation Framework, which includes training exchanges for national teams, technical support for coaches, and the strengthening of sports academies across Liberia.

Aligning Sports with Foreign Policy Goals

Minister Bangalu lauded Nyanti's leadership and stressed the need to integrate sports diplomacy into Liberia's broader foreign policy and national development agenda.

"Our goal is to align sports with Liberia's diplomatic priorities," Bangalu said. "Partnerships like this are critical to preparing our youth and sports sector for global engagements, including our participation in Expo 2027."

He said the collaboration with Serbia represents a step toward transforming Liberia's sports sector into a driver of both international cooperation and local economic growth.

Football Leadership Commits to Action

LFA President Raji expressed optimism that the new partnership would deliver tangible outcomes for Liberian football, particularly in the areas of capacity building, talent development, and youth empowerment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The LFA is ready to build on the diplomatic achievements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports," Raji said. "We believe this partnership will open doors for technical training, infrastructure support, and international exposure for our athletes."

Joining Raji at the meeting were LFA First Vice President Prof. Sekou W. Konneh and Executive Committee members Pawala Janyan, Ivan G. Brown, and Tickly D. Monkoney.

Minister Bangalu was accompanied by Deputy Ministers G. Andy Quamie, Henry Yonton, and Laraamand Nyonton.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue leveraging sports as a tool for diplomacy, youth empowerment, and national branding as Liberia prepares for greater participation in global sporting and cultural events.