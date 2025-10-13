Liberia Selects Athletes for 2025 World Taekwondo Championship in China

Paynesville — Following a rigorous justification exercise held recently at the Liberia School of Wushua in Paynesville, the Liberia Taekwondo Federation (LTF) has officially selected two athletes to represent the nation at the upcoming 2025 World Taekwondo Championship in China.

The championship is set to take place from October 26 to 30, 2025.

Selected Athletes: Derrick T. Swaray - Lightweight Division, 62kg, Age 23 and Moses Kollie - Lightweight Division, 56kg.

The selection process was supervised by the LTF's Technical Department, which confirmed that both athletes exhibited the skill, discipline, and competitive readiness necessary to compete at the international level.

Growth Under New Leadership

Since the leadership of Master Junior Pewee Russian as President of the Liberia Taekwondo Federation, the sport has seen significant revitalization. Key achievements under his administration include: Rebranding of the Federation, Reconnection with the World Taekwondo Federation, Capacity-building programs, including coaches' and referees' training, Consistent hosting of national Taekwondo championships.

These initiatives have strengthened the development of Taekwondo across Liberia, paving the way for greater national and international participation.

As Liberia prepares to showcase its talent on the global stage in China, the LTF remains committed to nurturing excellence and expanding the reach of the sport throughout the country.