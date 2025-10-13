Nigeria: Wike Warns Against Sabotage of 'Light Up Abuja' Project

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned against any attempt to sabotage the recently inaugurated 'Light Up Abuja' project.

Wike gave the warning the inauguration of the construction of Collector Road CN2 (Emmanuel I. Ogala Street), which runs from Arterial N16 (Yemi Osinbajo Way) to N20 (Wole Soyinka Way), including Road ILS 5 within Katampe District, Abuja.

He explained that the warning was triggered by a recent incident where street lights on the Airport Road failed while President Bola Tinubu was returning to the capital city. The minister said he had already summoned the contractor, CCECC, for an explanation and had been briefed on their efforts.

He urged all parties involved not to relent, emphasising his administration's resolve not to be distracted.

"I know that all those things are just to distract us and weaken us, but I can assure you that my team and I are very determined.

"If there is one project we must achieve, it is the 'Light Up Abuja' project," he said.

Wike also explained that the road project was part of a major infrastructure overhaul planned to commemorate President Tinubu's third-year anniversary in office, as well as the FCT's 50th anniversary in 2026.

He revealed that the new road was essential to give functional meaning to the recently commissioned Gishiri-Maitama road and interchange. (NAN)