Nigeria: FCTA Pledges Support for Girls' Education

The Director of Special Duties, FCT Education Secretariat, Ramatu Ajuji, has reaffirmed stronger policy commitment to girls' education and empowerment, pledging sustained support for a positive and inclusive education sector.

Ajuji said this during a celebration held at Government Secondary School, Gwarinpa Lifecamp, Abuja, to mark 2025 International Day of the Girl Child on October 11.

Themed "The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead," the event was organised by the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), FCT Chapter, to honour girls as change agents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students, teachers, policymakers, civil society groups, and development partners gathered to amplify girls' voices, showcase leadership, and encourage a shared commitment to advancing gender equality in education.

Ajuji hailed the increasing leadership and innovation of girls, noting that many were now excelling beyond boys in various areas.

She urged students to pursue their dreams without hesitation.

"Girls are becoming stronger and more confident, even surpassing boys in leadership and innovation," Ajuji said, encouraging girls to remain focused, ambitious, and resilient in pursuing their career paths.

CSACEFA Policy Advisor, Mrs Odinaka Ahanonu, highlighted the importance of collaboration between government, civil society, and communities to close gender gaps in education and promote inclusive policy reform.

She urged girls to embrace innovation, take leadership roles, and become advocates for change in their communities and beyond, stressing that their voices and actions matter now more than ever. (NAN)