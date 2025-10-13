Nigeria: Presidential Pardon and the Fight Against Crime

The recent presidential pardon and clemency granted to about 150 persons, both foreigners and Nigerians continues to elicit mixed reactions across the country. While some see it as an act of compassion and justice, others believe it undermines the ongoing fight against crime and corruption in Nigeria.

The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, under Chapter 6, Part 1, Section 175, gives the President the constitutional powers to exercise the Prerogative of Mercy. This provision empowers the President to grant pardons, reprieves, and commutations of sentences to convicted persons. However, the controversy surrounding this particular list stems from the nature of offences committed by some of the beneficiaries.

The list includes individuals convicted of capital offences, such as murder, drug trafficking, bribery, corruption, and other serious crimes. While the President's action is legally justified, many Nigerians have expressed concern that the gesture may send the wrong message, one that portrays crime as something negotiable for those with influence or connections.

Granting pardons to such offenders, after taxpayers' money and time were invested in their investigation, prosecution, and imprisonment, leaves much to be desired. The move may weaken public trust in the justice system and discourage law enforcement agencies from performing their duties diligently.

Moreover, such actions could have grave security implications. Some of those released might bear grudges against security personnel who arrested, investigated, or testified against them in court. This puts the lives of these officers and even judges who presided over their cases at potential risk, especially those who have retired and no longer enjoy official protection.

There is also the issue of inequality in justice. Thousands of Nigerians remain behind bars for minor offences, with no influential figures to plead their cases or lobby for their release. For them, justice seems to depend not on the law, but on connections. This disparity continues to raise questions about fairness and equal treatment under the law.

In a country battling insecurity, corruption, and a weakened justice system, presidential pardons of such magnitude must be handled with the utmost care and transparency. While mercy is a noble virtue, justice must not be sacrificed on its altar.

For the fight against crime to be effective, everyone who commits an offence should be allowed to serve their full term, irrespective of status or connection. This will not only strengthen faith in the judicial process but also serve as a strong deterrent to others who may be tempted to commit similar crimes.

The prerogative of mercy should remain an instrument of justice and rehabilitation, not one that erodes public confidence in the rule of law.

Tochukwu Jimo Obi, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.