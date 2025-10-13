Nigeria: 6th Coronation Anniversary - Lgwe of Abala Appeals to DTSG for Access Roads, Development

The Igwe of Abala kingdom in Ndokwa East local government area, His Royal Majesty , Obi ( Amb) Fredrick Chukwuloe Egbunkonye the second ( JP), has appealed to the Delta State government , to urgently intervene in the challenges of his people, particularly in the provision of an access road to link up Abala kingdom.

Obi Egbunkonye 11, also lamented that due to the deplorable situation, the public schools and primary health centre in the community have remained closed, as teachers and health workers cannot access the community.

Speaking while celebrating his 6th year coronation anniversary on Friday October 10th 2025, the Abala monarch said being on the throne of his forefathers has been memorable so far , noting that "as challenges come, so we tackle them".

The monarch admonished his people to continue to remain law abiding and channel their grievances without recourse to strife, in order to encourage the government of the day to spread more dividends of democracy to Abala kingdom.

Obi Egbunkonye appealed to the relevant agencies of government , to come to the aid of his community, describing Aballa as a food basket and capable of delivering all the necessities of the agricultural value chain if given access roads.

In her remarks, Her Royal Majesty , the Queen mother of Aballa kingdom, Queen Aderemi Egbunkonye, Onyebuashi 1, sued for peaceful coexistence among the people of Aballa.

The Queen mother particularly enjoined the women in the kingdom , to always support their husbands, pledging to always continue to be in the vanguard of their welfare

Earlier the President General of Aballa Development Union , Chief Sunny Okiah, described the emergence of Igwe Egbunkonye as an omen of peace and development of the kingdom.

The Aballa kingdom PG said the monarch is primed for a reign of legacy to his people, adding that "it is not a crime to be ambitious, but it is a crime to be desperate".

Former Secretary of Abala traditional Council, L.I. Okiah, the youth Presidents of all Abala clans led by Comrade Isaac Ogbolu and Abala Obodo youth leader , enthusiastic indigenes of the community as well as the women ( Umuada) and youths , trooped out to celebrate with Igwe Egbunkonye 11 on his 6th Coronation anniversary.

According to the Onu Eze ( traditional spokesman), of Abala kingdom, Prince Jerry Ezinwa, the ascension of the throne of Igwe Egbunkonye as the paramount ruler of the community , started with the demise of the immediate past Igwe, HRM Obi Fredrick Enubokili Ogbukaa, paving the way for the chalking and traditional on March 15, 2018, and climaxing in the formal presentation to Obi Egbunkonye, of a staff of office , by the then Deputy Governor , Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, on the 10th October 2019.