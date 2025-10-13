Nigeria: Suspected Thugs Attack LG Chair Over Traffic Enforcement in Edo

BENIN CITY — THE Acting Chairman of Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Osaro Eribo, has alleged that he and other council officials were attacked by suspected thugs, while leading the council's enforcement operation to ease the flow of traffic. He said traffic was being obstructed by the activities of a transport line, Muyi Line Transport Company, and others along the Benin-Uselu-Lagos Road.

Eribo told reporters that the assault occurred as he sought to address complaints of indiscriminate parking and road obstruction, despite the council previously serving notices to the transporter and others who defied compliance.

He said: "On assumption of office, I discovered that each time I go to the office, there is always traffic gridlock caused by the Muyi Line. So, I decided to visit the transport company after meeting with the manager who walked out on us on our last visit. We were later assaulted by suspected thugs.

"I had to place a call to the Chief of Staff to the Governor, who detailed additional security personnel from Government House so that the situation did not escalate further.

"After the thugs were apprehended, we had asked the management of the transport company to come to the Council to sign an undertaking after several appeals from well-meaning individuals. I am surprised that the same people are the ones now quick to run to social media to misrepresent the situation.

"We even learned that previous administrations have had their buses confiscated at a point over this same traffic obstruction."

Dismissing claims that the operation was intended to harass transport operators or target the Muyi Line, the council boss said: "Our intervention was purely about public safety. We cannot fold our arms while lives are being put at risk daily. It was never a witch-hunt or an attempt to embarrass anyone."

He further explained that the traffic operation is part of a broader initiative to keep major roads within Egor safe, accessible and orderly and that the action was not targeted at any particular transport company.