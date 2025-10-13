Liberia: Govt Launches 2025 National Rice Harvesting Season in Sehyikimpa,

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has officially launched the 2025 National Rice Harvesting Season in Sehyikepa, Sanniquellie-Mah District, marking a major milestone under the "Liberians Feed Yourselves Agenda."

The event, led by Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, underscores the government's commitment to boosting local rice production, reducing dependence on imports, and strengthening national food self-sufficiency.

The launch took place on a 6.5-hectare lowland farm cultivated by the Mekersahn Farming Group, yielding an estimated 10 metric tons of rice. Farmers, community members, and local officials gathered to celebrate the start of the season, showcasing the growing momentum in Liberia's rice sector.

In his remarks, Minister Nuetah commended the dedication and energy of the farmers, emphasizing the untapped potential of Nimba County's lowlands. "Today, we symbolically launch the harvest season in Liberia. October marks the beginning of our rice harvest, and we will use this occasion to launch it nationwide. I want to thank you for what I see here. Our people are beginning to understand the importance of being farmers. I am truly impressed. Nimba County has the potential to grow much more rice if we fully develop all its lowlands."

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting farmers and reducing production costs through mechanization and infrastructure development. "Our goal is simple: we want to stop importing rice, but that begins with helping our people feed themselves. Once rice is prioritized as a key commodity, the government will do all it can to support you and reduce the cost of production in Liberia."

Minister Nuetah announced the establishment of a total of three mechanization centers in Nimba County-Kpein, Gbedin, and Tappitta, to provide affordable access to tractors, power tillers, and other equipment, enabling farmers to boost productivity.

Farmers of the Mekersahn Group expressed appreciation for the Ministry's support and requested additional resources, including warehouses and modern farming tools, to further enhance efficiency and output.

He also confirmed plans to survey new cultivation areas, expand irrigation systems, and engage young Liberians in mechanized rice production, strategic steps toward modernizing the agriculture sector and achieving food self-sufficiency by 2029.

Through these initiatives, the Government of Liberia continues to strengthen local rice production, empower rural communities, and build a resilient agricultural economy that ensures Liberia truly becomes self-sufficient in food production.