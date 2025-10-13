Liberia: LNP Holds Candle Vigil for Officer Fighting for Life in ICU

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) held an emotional candlelight vigil last evening to honor a fellow officer currently hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after responding to a distress call.

In a statement released by the LNP, the force described the officer's actions as "a light of courage," highlighting his bravery and selflessness. "He stood where others would not stand. He placed duty above fear, service above self. That courage is the true spirit of policing; the spirit that keeps our nation safe," the statement read.

During the vigil, officers lit candles as a symbolic gesture of support and hope for their colleague's recovery. "As these candles glow, may their light reach him in the ICU, reminding him that his brothers and sisters in uniform are standing guard in prayer and hope," the statement continued.

The LNP urged its members to draw inspiration from the incident. "To every officer here, let this moment remind us why we serve. Our duty is sacred, our bond is unbreakable, and our courage must never fade," it said.

The statement concluded with a message of solidarity and resilience: "We will continue his watch until he returns to ours. Stay strong, Officer; your light still shines through us all."

The vigil reflects the LNP's commitment to supporting its personnel and honoring those who put their lives on the line to protect the community.