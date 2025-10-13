Liberia: Bong County - 100-Acre Upland Rice Harvest Kicks Off Under Collective Impact Partnership

ZOTA DISTRICT — Amid clear blue skies and the beat of traditional drums, hundreds of community members, local leaders and guests gathered in Kpaquelleh Clan, Shankpallai, Zota District, to celebrate a milestone in Liberia's rural agriculture -- the launch of a 100-acre upland rice harvest led by the Panta Pride Foundation (PPF) in collaboration with Collective Impact Liberia (CIL).

The colorful ceremony drew Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris, traditional leaders and local farmers, who hailed the initiative as a defining moment for modern agriculture and community advancement in the county.

The milestone comes at a crucial time as Liberia continues to grapple with rising food insecurity. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), more than 2.4 million Liberians -- about 47 percent of the population -- are food insecure, with rural areas hit hardest. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also reports that Liberia imports nearly 70 percent of its staple food, rice, costing the economy more than US$200 million annually.

These statistics underscore the urgent need to boost local production and strengthen agricultural systems -- goals central to the Collective Impact-PPF collaboration.

The rice harvest forms part of a larger effort spearheaded by Collective Impact United (CIU), a global social-impact organization leading systems-based agricultural and economic transformation efforts beginning in Liberia. Working through its local affiliates -- Collective Impact Liberia (CIL) and the Panta Pride Foundation (PPF) -- CIU blends research, innovation and investment to commercialize smallholder farming, enhance value chains and foster sustainable rural economies.

The initiative complements the Boakai administration's ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation and tourism, with a focus on food security, women's empowerment and job creation as pillars of national development.

Representing the partnership, Quanuquanei Alfred Karmue, executive director of the Panta Pride Foundation, described the project as "a collective model for national transformation."

"We have created a platform that draws international attention to a region that might otherwise be overlooked," Karmue said. "Our vision is to commercialize farming -- starting small but thinking globally. Though we still have a long way to go, we are producing something meaningful that can eventually reach international markets."

Karmue added that the initiative is being implemented in partnership with Collective Impact United, the Foundation for Women, and several other international organizations dedicated to community-led agricultural progress and women's economic empowerment. He said the collaboration supports the Ministry of Agriculture's drive for "farm-to-market connectivity, mechanized farming and youth employment in agribusiness."

Amos Cooper, farm manager of the Shankpallai upland rice project, praised the partnership, saying the 100-acre site has become a vital source of jobs and income for rural households.

"This farm has created employment opportunities for many community members," Cooper said. "We are focused on producing concrete results and call on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's government to increase support for farmers across Liberia."

Justina Mulbah, head of the Micro-Farm Unit at Collective Impact, highlighted the project's contribution to women's empowerment.

"Women from neighboring villages and towns are working on this farm," she said. "This initiative is helping women earn income and sustain their families."

Superintendent Norris, in her remarks, commended the CIU-PPF collaboration for its tangible contribution to Bong County's agricultural growth. She said community-led projects such as this are vital to realizing the government's vision of food self-sufficiency.

"This initiative is a major boost to our government's agricultural drive," Norris said. "I am proud of these efforts, and my administration will continue to support programs that empower women and promote productivity -- these are exactly the priorities President Boakai wants for Liberia."

Before the official harvest ceremony, a World Bank team visited several Panta program sites, including lowland rice farms in Bellemue, Garmue and Gbarnga-Siaquelleh towns in Panta District.

According to Naa Dedei Tagoe, a geospatial consultant, and Kelvin N. Doesiah, an agricultural consultant with the World Bank, the purpose of their visit was to gain a firsthand understanding of the data-driven methods being applied under the program and to assess its alignment with the World Bank-funded STAR Project.

The event ended in an atmosphere of optimism and renewed hope for Liberia's agriculture. Collective Impact United, the Panta Pride Foundation, and their local and international partners reaffirmed their commitment to proving that inclusive, research-based farming can transform rural livelihoods, create employment and reduce Liberia's dependence on imported rice.