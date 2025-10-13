Liberia: Speaker Koon Warns Lawmakers Against Violating Basic Laws, As He Catalogues Ups and Downs of Second Quarter

Monrovia — On the official opening day of the Third Quarter of the Second Session of the 54th Legislature on Friday, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon did not mince his words in reminding members of the House to always remain respecters of the laws.

In a clarion call to his colleagues, the House Speaker sounded a warning that mandates members of that august body and all leaders to lead by example by ensuring that the very laws for which they serve as custodians, are protected at all times.

Amid constant violation of basic laws and regulations such as the proper use of vehicle license plates, he urged members of the House to carry the full complement of their legislative license plates on their official vehicles.

'As leaders, we must lead by example. I therefore remind all colleagues to carry the full complement of their legislative license plates on their official vehicles. This may seem small, but it speaks volumes about our respect for institutional order and helps avoid unnecessary embarrassment with state security operatives,' urged Speaker Koon.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Similarly, he called on the committee reviewing the current Rules of the House to act swiftly and present the first draft of its proposed revisions to plenary during the next sitting.

These reforms, he maintained, are vital if the Legislature, especially the House, is to modernize its legislative procedures and align its internal processes with best practices.

He urged committee chairpersons and co-chairpersons to work collaboratively, noting that committees are the engine rooms of this Legislature.

Budget Hearing In Sight

As the House prepares to receive the 2025 Calendar Budget for legislative scrutiny, the House Speaker craved members of the House to approach the budget hearing process with diligence and seriousness.

In doing so, he wants each committee member to make it a priority to attend the hearings of entities under their oversight, indicating that this is where lawmakers' duty to the Liberian people becomes most practical by ensuring that public funds are used for the public good.

'Honorable colleagues, the budget is not just a financial document, it is a reflection of our values and priorities as a nation. As we deliberate this year's budget, I urge us to focus on key thematic areas that speak directly to the daily realities of our people."

Health And Education

Speaker Koon at the opening ceremony made a passionate demand to members of the House to consider an increment in the allocation to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital - the country's premier referral facility so that its capacity to deliver quality healthcare is not compromised.

He asserted that the University of Liberia deserves full attention of policymakers including lawmakers.

Predicated upon this, he stressed the need for provision for the UL's infrastructural development and operational sustainability.

"Education is the greatest equalizer, and we must empower our next generation with the tools to lead."

Aviation

The Roberts International Airport remains the gateway to the country, hence; Speaker Koon wants realistic allocation of resources to improve its safety and security by procuring modern navigation aids and essential safety equipment.

"The world must see Liberia as open, safe, and ready for business; to name a few. Beyond the budget, there are critical bills and legislative actions that demand our immediate attention."

Elections Law

The House Speaker further urged the Committee on Elections to present its report to plenary without further delay so that we can make informed decisions regarding the threshold for constituency delineation in line with the Constitution, because according to him, the country is already beyond the constitutionally set timeframe.

Formation of MRU Parliament

One of the most outstanding achievements under his watch as Speaker was the formation of the Mano River Union Parliament.

This process, he disclosed, is well underway, and plans are being made for an official launch early next year in one of our sister countries.

The head of the House explained that the number and names of members to represent Liberia in this sub-regional body will soon be shared with this House.

"I commend our colleagues who have been part of this formative process for their diligence and commitment to regional cooperation."

"Furthermore, I urge all committees to expedite work on pending legislations that are languishing in committee rooms. Let us act swiftly to ensure that critical bills are passed for the benefit of our citizens."

A Call to The Senate

Speaker Koon also took time to call on members of the Liberian Senate for timely action on important instruments before it, including the National Old Folks Bill and the Amended Disability Act; both vital for promoting inclusive governance and protecting the dignity of all Liberians.

Work Beyond Partisanship

Most importantly as the Legislature returns, the House Speaker wants colleagues to work beyond partisanship, and as patriots.

"Let us debate vigorously, but respectfully. Let us disagree, but never be divided. Our collective actions in these chambers will define the kind of country we leave behind for the next generation. Together, let us ensure that when the curtain falls on this second session, the people of Liberia will say with pride that our Representatives stood for us, spoke for us, and served us well."

Highlights Of The Second Quarter

The Speaker described the second quarter of its ongoing session as a period of both challenges and progress, highlighting several milestones that reflect its commitment to national renewal and institutional reform.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among the standout achievements of the year is the ongoing refurbishment of the main chamber of the House of Representatives -- a project he described as "long overdue" and symbolic of the Legislature's renewal.

Speaker Koon commended members of the House for their collective efforts, noting the successful passage of key legislative instruments and strengthened coordination among the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary.

"This quarter was not without its challenges, but it was also a period of progress and reflection. We took important steps to reinforce legislative oversight and deepen collaboration with our national counterparts. For these collective strides, I say: well done, Colleagues."

Looking ahead to the third and final quarter of the second session, lawmakers have been urged to maintain a spirit of unity, purpose, and patriotism as the chamber prepares for an intense period of legislative activity.

"This project is not merely about optics," the Speaker emphasized. "It is a testament to our commitment to restore dignity, order, and pride to the people's House. Once completed, it will stand as a symbol of the modern, functional, and accountable Legislature that we aspire to build."