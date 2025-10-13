Liberia: Fawe and Mastercard Foundation Scale Up Efforts to Empower Liberian Youth Through Education and Employment

Monrovia — The Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has announced the launch of Phase II of its transformative program aimed at expanding access to inclusive tertiary education and dignified employment opportunities for marginalized youth in Liberia and nine other Sub-Saharan African countries.

The initiative, which builds on the success of Phase I, forms part of the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works strategy and aligns with the African Union's Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA 2016-2025).

Speaking at a stakeholders' consultative forum held Thursday, FAWE National Coordinator, Mr. Millias Z. Sheriff, explained that over the next seven years (2023-2030), the program would directly support up to 10,550 young people.

Of this number, he stated that 80% would be females through higher education, technical and vocational training, and entrepreneurship development.

Liberia's Context and Need

Liberia faces persistent challenges in youth education and employment, particularly among young women from disadvantaged communities. Limited access to tertiary institutions, coupled with high unemployment rates, has left many youth unable to transition into the workforce. This situation has positioned Liberia as a priority country under FAWE's Phase II intervention.

To address these barriers, Sheriff noted that FAWE's program in Liberia will focus on bridging programs, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and entrepreneurship pathways, ensuring that marginalized youth, especially young women gain access to quality education and sustainable livelihoods.

Strategic Objectives and Interventions

He said the program will pursue four main objectives including: expansion of access to tertiary education, scaling up the Higher Education Access Programme (HEAP) and the Higher Education Access Certificate (HEAC), partnering with over 518 institutions including 168 universities and 350 TVET centers.

He asserted that the Bridging programs will also be introduced in eight countries, providing alternative pathways for students who do not meet direct entry requirements for higher education.

Promote Gender-Responsive Education

To foster inclusive learning environments, Sheriff, an Assistant Minister for TVET at the Ministry of Youth and Sports during the immediate past Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC-led government, furthered that FAWE will implement Gender-Responsive Pedagogy (GRP) and Tuseme (Speak Out) clubs, training 4,750 tutors in gender-sensitive teaching methods and empowering young women to become leaders and advocates for equality.

Support Transitions to Work

The FAWE Country Coordinator noted that the initiative will equip 1,240 youth with entrepreneurship training and start-up grants, facilitate internships and job placements, and establish mentorship networks through FAWE's alumni community.

He indicated that partnerships with organizations such as Mercy Corps and YOCEL will enhance entrepreneurship training and business incubation support.

Strengthen Institutional Capacity

As part of its effort, he maintains that FAWE plans to bolster its governance, financial management, and monitoring systems, while digitizing training materials and hosting annual reflection forums to share lessons and best practices across participating countries.

Sustainability and Scale

The success of the program, Sheriff told the gathering, will hinge on strong government collaboration and policy influence.

This, according to him, FAWE intends to work closely with Liberia's Ministry of Education, the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), and other key stakeholders to advocate for public investment in bursaries and curriculum reform.

'The initiative also emphasizes digital transformation through curriculum digitization, strengthening alumni networks for peer mentorship, and institutionalizing key program components within national education systems,' explained Sheriff.

Expected Impact

The Liberia component of the FAWE-Mastercard Foundation partnership is projected to achieve both direct and systemic impact: 10,550 youth enrolled in tertiary and vocational education programs, reach over 1.2 million youth indirectly through systemic reforms, outreach, and policy influence.

Also, 3,720 new jobs is being created through youth-led enterprises, while at the same time enhancing gender equity through inclusive teaching methods and female leadership development.

Specifically for Liberia, the program aims to reach 1,100 young people directly--including 600 TVET trainees and 500 bridging program participants--across 21 universities and 35 vocational institutions. Annually, an estimated 134,400 youth will benefit indirectly through policy and systemic changes.

Implementation Approach

Sheriff declared that the implementation will follow a phased rollout across the ten target countries, with Liberia beginning its activities in the early phase.

He narrated that program targets youth aged 15-25, including refugees, youth with disabilities, and those from conflict-affected communities.

'FAWE will collaborate with national chapters, government ministries, universities, and technical institutions, as well as community-based organizations such as BRAC and YOCEL, to ensure inclusive and context-specific delivery.'

Towards Sustainable Futures for Liberia's Youth

By addressing barriers to education, promoting gender-responsive teaching, and strengthening pathways to employment, he added that the FAWE-Mastercard Foundation partnership aims to create sustainable, scalable, and equitable opportunities for Liberia's young people.

Government Pledges Support to Initiative

The Government of Liberia through its two representatives from Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education extolled FAWE-Mastercard Foundation and pledged full support to the program.

The Assistant Minister for TVET at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Nathaniel K. Cisco, expressed strong enthusiasm for the program, emphasizing its potential to significantly improve the career trajectory of females in their sector.

Assistant Minister Cisco is of the conviction that this initiative aims to move beyond traditional female-dominated fields like cosmetology and hairdressing toward engineering and robotics, with an additional goal of training 1,000 girls in AI and coding.

He then lauded the leadership of FAWE, while highlighting the organization's seriousness and ability to coordinate strategic partners to ensure the program's success.