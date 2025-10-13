Equatorial Guinea: Kojo's Men Chase Third Straight Unbeaten Result Against Unsettled Equatorial Guinea

Monrovia — Liberia's Lone Star will look to end their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on a high when they face a troubled Equatorial Guinea side on October 13 Monday afternoon at the Estadio de Malabo.

With their qualification hopes already dashed, Thomas Kojo's men are determined to close out the group stage with pride and momentum.

The Lone Star have quietly built consistency in recent games, earning a 2-2 draw against Malawi before an impressive 3-1 home victory over Namibia on Thursday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The win over Namibia was one of Liberia's most complete performances of the campaign, marked by fluid attacking football and renewed team spirit. Ayouba Kosiah, Edward Ledlum, Nicholas Andrews and Sulahmana Bah were instrumental in that triumph, showing the promise of a young side that continues to grow under Kojo's leadership.

"We're building something special," a confident Kojo said ahead of the team's departure for Malabo. "This group has shown maturity and hunger. We want to finish strong and give Liberians a reason to believe in the future of this team."

Momentum Over Mathematics

Liberia head into their final Group H match sitting on 14 points, five behind leaders Tunisia, who have already sealed the group's automatic qualification spot. With CAF's updated qualification format discounting results against bottom teams, the Lone Star are mathematically out of contention for a runners-up playoff slot but the desire to finish as high as possible remains strong.

A win in Malabo could lift Liberia to second place, a symbolic but significant achievement that would underline the progress made since the start of the campaign. Kojo's side have shown resilience, rebounding from early setbacks to become one of the group's most improved teams.

Stable Squad, Confident Spirit

Kojo is expected to name an unchanged starting XI from the side that beat Namibia. The backline of Prince Balde, Philip Tarnue, Sampson Dweh, and Emmanuel Fully offered composure, while midfielder Oscar Dorley continued to be the engine of the team, dictating tempo and linking play.

Solomon Tweh and Divine Teah have provided balance in midfield, and Ayouba Kosiah remains the focal point in attack. After scoring off the bench on Thursday, Edward Ledlum is tipped to start ahead of Nicholas Andrews on the left wing.

The camp is said to be in good spirits, with no injury or suspension concerns.

Opposition in Disarray

While Liberia chases a positive ending, their opponents, Equatorial Guinea, are in disarray. The Nzalang Nacional's trip to Malawi last week was canceled amid reports that players refused to travel due to poor arrangements, forcing the federation to suspend head coach Juan Micha and appoint interim boss Casto Nopo Abeso.

The ongoing internal crisis, coupled with earlier CAF sanctions that saw them lose two matches by forfeiture for fielding an ineligible player, has left the team's morale at a low point. The hosts are winless in their last two matches and sit fifth in the group on 10 points.

A Statement Game for Liberia

For Liberia, Monday's fixture is more than just a formality, it's a statement opportunity. A third straight unbeaten result would not only solidify confidence in Kojo's project but also strengthen the belief that the Lone Star can compete at the highest level in African football.

As the team prepares to step onto the pitch in Malabo, the message is clear: finish strong, represent proudly, and set the tone for what's next.

"We may not be going to the World Cup this time," Kojo said, "but we're showing that Liberia is on its way back."