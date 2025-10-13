Liberia: World Girls FC, Coach Famatta Dean Part Ways Amicably

13 October 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C Walker

Monrovia — World Girls Football Club has officially parted ways with head coach Famatta Dean, bringing to an end a chapter marked by growth, discipline, and renewed commitment to women's football in Liberia.

In a statement issued on Friday, the club announced that the decision to separate was reached "after thoughtful discussions" between both parties, describing the move as one made "with mutual respect and a shared commitment to the continued growth of women's football in Liberia."

Coach Dean's final game in charge came during the Women's Super Cup against defending champions Determine Girls, where World Girls fell narrowly 2-1 in a spirited contest.

Despite the loss, the team's display was seen as a reflection of the progress made under her tenure: competitive, organized, and determined to challenge Liberia's top sides.

During her time at the helm, Coach Dean guided World Girls FC back to the Upper Women's Division, after leading the club to the Lower League Championship, a remarkable achievement that underscored her ability to rebuild and inspire.

Under her leadership, the club became one of the rising forces in the women's game, emphasizing player development, education, and leadership both on and off the pitch.

Club President Mollyn Jarbo praised Dean's contributions, noting that her leadership left a solid foundation for the team's next phase.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to Coach Dean for her dedication and wish her continued success in all her future endeavors," Jarbo said.

The club reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young women through football, education, and leadership, while confirming that the search for a new head coach is already underway.

Preparations are continuing for the upcoming 2025-2026 LFA season, as World Girls FC look to build on the momentum of recent years.

Dean's departure comes at a time when women's football in Liberia is gaining significant recognition with clubs investing in stronger technical teams and youth programs.

Meanwhile, many fans have described Dean's exit as a major blow to the club, praising her for restoring belief within the squad and building a culture of discipline and ambition.

Her departure, they say, leaves big shoes to fill as World Girls FC prepare for the next stage of their journey.

For World Girls FC, the move marks both an ending and a new beginning, one that aims to build upon the strong foundation Coach Dean helped lay.

