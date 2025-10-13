Nigeria: Alleged Infidelity - Army Launches Probe Into Soldier's Murder of Wife, Own Death

Following reports that a serving soldier in Niger State, Lance Corporal Femi Akenleye, murdered his wife and killed himself over suspicion of infidelity, the Nigerian Army has ordered an investigation to unravel the true circumstances that led to the incident.

According to sources, the soldier who was on duty took permission from his superiors to go home and attend to an urgent issue but did not drop his weapon, got home, opened fire on his wife and later killed himself.

A statement by Captain Stephen Nwankwo, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, titled "Soldier Commits Murder, Kills Self At Wawa Cantonment", announced the investigation.

It reads, "The 22 Armoured Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA), is aware of the news in respect of its personnel, Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi, serving at 221 Battalion, Wawa Cantonment, who is suspected to have killed his wife and committed suicide.

"The tragic incident which occurred on 11 October 2025 at Wawa Cantonment, Niger State, has caused a tense atmosphere, leaving the barracks residents in shock as to the circumstances that could have led to such an unfortunate incident.

'Lance Corporal Femi and his wife were suddenly found dead in their apartment at Block 15, Room 24, Corporals and Below Quarters, Wawa Cantonment.

'Preliminary investigation revealed that the soldier was on duty within the Cantonment and had sought permission from his superior to attend to personal needs and return to duty.

"This followed the discovery of the dead bodies lying in their apartment.

"The remains of the deceased have been preserved, while an in-depth investigation has since commenced to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

"The NA deeply regrets this, while it commiserates with the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased over the painful loss.

"The army also prays for the peaceful repose of their souls.

"The Commander of the 22nd Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, assures the general public that the circumstances that led to the sad incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the outcome relayed to the general public accordingly.

"The NA anticipates maximum understanding and cooperation of the public as always, assuring that the outcome of the investigation will not only be made public but also be further scrutinised, and measures will be put in place to avoid future occurrences."