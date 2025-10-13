Lesotho: Reprieve As South Africa Extends Lesotho Exemption Permit

BASOTHO working in South Africa under the Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP) have received a huge reprieve after South Africa's Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, this week announced an extension of the permit.

Originally set to expire next month, the permit has now been extended to 28 May 2027.

About 54,000 Basotho currently live in South Africa under the LEP, which allows them to reside, work, study, or run businesses legally. The extension was officially confirmed in a government gazette issued on Tuesday this week.

"I, Dr Schreiber, MP, Minister of Home Affairs, with powers bestowed upon me in terms of Section 31(2)(b) of the Immigration Act, have decided to extend the validity of the Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP) until 28 May 2027," the notice reads.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The notice also highlighted the role of the newly appointed Immigration Advisory Board (IAB), which has been operational since 1 April 2025.

The board has convened multiple meetings to discuss both immediate and long-term solutions for LEP holders and plans to engage with key stakeholders as part of the consultation process.

Dr Schreiber reassured LEP holders about their legal status during this extended period.

"No holder of the exemption permit may be arrested, ordered to depart, or be detained for purposes of deportation under Section 34 of the Immigration Act for reasons related to not having a valid exemption certificate," the notice states.

He further explained that LEP holders may enter or depart South Africa under Section 9 of the Immigration Act, provided they meet all the requirements. They will, therefore, not be required to present a valid exemption certificate, visa, or authorisation letter to remain in the country.

Many Basotho living and working in South Africa have welcomed the extension.

Matebello Sethunya, a domestic worker, expressed relief, saying the permit's expiry would have left them vulnerable to exploitation and deportation.

"It is already hard to access health services in South Africa even with a valid LEP. Things would have worsened if it had not been extended. We cannot afford to travel home monthly to avoid overstaying -- it's too costly. It's easier to save some money and only go home once after some time," she said.

She voiced concern about xenophobic attacks, noting that without valid documentation, foreigners in South Africa live in constant fear.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times yesterday, Director of the Migrant Workers Association of Lesotho, Lerato Nkhetše, welcomed the extension but cautioned that it excludes many other Basotho who are not currently under the LEP.

"The second renewal of the permit has not increased the quota, leaving many Basotho without access. This means we will still see arrests and deportations of Basotho working illegally in South Africa," Mr Nkhetše said.

He emphasized that the renewal process is automatic and applies only to current permit holders, offering no relief to those who missed the previous application window.

He urged the Lesotho and South African governments to collaborate on a sustainable, affordable migration framework that allows Basotho to work, live, and study in South Africa legally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho South Africa Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also called on the Lesotho government to hold South Africa accountable for funds paid by Basotho for the Lesotho Special Permit -- the precursor to the LEP -- which many applicants never received.

"Many Basotho applied and paid for the Lesotho Special Permit but never received it. These people deserve to be reimbursed," he said.

Contacted for comment, the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs, and Police spokesperson, Marelebohile Mothibeli, could only confirm the LEP extension.

The ministry's political head - Minister Lebona Lephema - could not be reached to explain whether Lesotho will ask for more Basotho to access the LEP.

Dr Schreiber has similarly extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit, which was also set to expire on 28 November, by 18 months until May 2027, in what he said was an interim measure pending further consultations.