Lesotho: Fugitive SA Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lesotho

faces firearm charges

AN alleged famo assassin, Motlatsi Pebane, wanted in South Africa for serious criminal charges including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH), has been arrested in Masianokeng in the outskirts of Maseru.

The arrest comes after Interpol requested the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) to apprehend Pebane, alias Moqeti (a name which ominously translates to "the finisher").

According to LMPS reports, Pebane had outstanding cases in Bloemspruit, Free State in South Africa, (case no. 38-02-2024), prompting Interpol to submit a request for his provisional arrest.

Upon executing the request, the 41-year-old man from Taung in Mohale's Hoek was found in Masianokeng in possession of two unlicensed firearms: a .38 Special (serial no. 9878) loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition, and an Uzzi Sanna 77 9mm (serial no. 78K00148) loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition on 29 August 2025.

Pebane was brought before the Maseru Magistrate's Court this week and charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

During the proceedings, one Advocate Phamotse, representing Pebane, requested that he be granted bail, arguing that he was not a flight risk.

She highlighted that the next available jurisdiction for him was South Africa where he faces multiple serious charges. Adv Phamotse also presented a medical report indicating that Pebane suffers from severe arthritis in his right knee, a condition that could worsen if he were to be exposed to cold conditions for extended periods.

Crown Counsel, Adv Keketso Motiki, opposed the bail request, arguing that Pebane's extradition application was pending and that the court should issue a provisional warrant of apprehension instead.

After considering both submissions, Magistrate Mamorojele Qoo granted Pebane bail of M1000, along with a surety of M10,000. The release comes under strict conditions: he must not interfere with key witnesses, should surrender his passport, must report to the nearest police station every fortnight, and should remain in Maseru unless given police approval to travel.

Magistrate Qoo emphasized that every individual has a constitutional right to bail, as everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a competent court. He noted that the prosecution had failed to provide convincing grounds to deny him bail.

"In this bail application, the Crown chose not to present substantive grounds for opposing bail. Instead, it sought to apply for a provisional warrant of apprehension related to a different case that is not before this court. This approach is procedurally incorrect," Magistrate Qoo said.

"When the accused is already in lawful custody and seeks release on bail, the Crown must address the application on its merits by presenting recognised legal grounds for denial.

"An application for a provisional warrant of apprehension in another matter cannot substitute for opposition in the current proceedings. "At best, the existence of such a warrant may be considered as a factor in assessing the risk of absconding, but it does not relieve the Crown of its obligation to contest bail based on accepted legal principles."

As a result, the court ruled in favour of the defence and granted Pebane bail, warning him to strictly comply with all conditions and avoid obstructing ongoing police investigations.

She also cautioned that Pebane remains under close monitoring while extradition procedures to South Africa are being finalised.

Pebane is scheduled to reappear before the Maseru Magistrate's Court on 11 November 2025 for further proceedings.