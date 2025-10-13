President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah met with National Democratic Party (NDP) leader Martin Lukato and other opposition figures on Monday to promote inclusive dialogue and national cooperation.

The meeting at State House is part of a promise the president made during her state of the nation address in March.

During the meeting, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government considers it essential to find time to meet all political parties to exchange ideas on how best to move the nation forward.

She said as Namibians the shared objective must remain the advancement of the country and the well-being of its citizens.

"The president has and continues to underscore the importance of working together as Namibians for the sake of Namibia.

We may belong to different political parties, but as leaders entrusted with the mandate of the people, it is our responsibility to engage one another, share our perspectives and differences, and ensure that the interests of the Namibian people come first," she said.

Lukato thanked Nandi-Ndaitwah for extending the invitation to his party to discuss matters "of national importance" and commended her for her inclusive and consultative leadership approach.