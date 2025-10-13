Namibia: NDP's Lukato, Party Leaders Meet With Nandi-Ndaitwah for Inclusive National Talks

13 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah met with National Democratic Party (NDP) leader Martin Lukato and other opposition figures on Monday to promote inclusive dialogue and national cooperation.

The meeting at State House is part of a promise the president made during her state of the nation address in March.

During the meeting, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government considers it essential to find time to meet all political parties to exchange ideas on how best to move the nation forward.

She said as Namibians the shared objective must remain the advancement of the country and the well-being of its citizens.

"The president has and continues to underscore the importance of working together as Namibians for the sake of Namibia.

We may belong to different political parties, but as leaders entrusted with the mandate of the people, it is our responsibility to engage one another, share our perspectives and differences, and ensure that the interests of the Namibian people come first," she said.

Lukato thanked Nandi-Ndaitwah for extending the invitation to his party to discuss matters "of national importance" and commended her for her inclusive and consultative leadership approach.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.