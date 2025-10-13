Women Creating Wealth Summit #WCWSummit2025 – Unleashing Economic Power

Graça Machel Trust Director of Programmes Shiphra Chisha (right) and CEO Theo Sowa addressing the Women Creating Wealth Summit #WCWSummit2025 in Johannesburg.

announcement

Johannesburg — As we open the #WCWSummit2025, our CEO Theo Sowa and Director of Programmes Shiphra Chisha (M.Inst.D), MBA set the tone for the day, centered on purpose, impact, and collective power.

Theo reflected on the deeper purpose of our work, emphasizing that true equality requires collective action, balance, and systemic change.

Inspired by a stirring opening performance, she reminded us: "Our continent will not flourish unless we unleash the economic power of women. Wealth, as African women define it, is not just personal, it's communal. It uplifts entire communities." She said.

She highlighted the Trust's commitment not only to supporting individual women but also to reshaping the systems that limit them, from access to finance and markets to dismantling structural barriers to economic leadership.

With those words, Shiphra Chisha opened the Summit by spotlighting the possibilities unlocked when women are equipped with the right tools: practical skills, leadership, market access, and ownership of their journeys.

This year marks a 15-year milestone for the Trust, a testament to sustained impact and dedication.

We proudly celebrate 3,694 women who have journeyed through the programme in the past two years. Together, they have:

* Raised $14.5 million in capital

* Built thriving, sustainable enterprises

* Positively impacted over 26,000 lives

These aren't just numbers, they are milestones of real change.