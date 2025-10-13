Angola: Ivorian Businesspeople Express Interest in Cocoa Production in Lunda-Sul

Saurimo — The Côte d'Ivoire's ambassador to Angola, Santiéro Jean-Marie, said on Wednesday that the Ivorian business community is interested in investing in the production and processing of cocoa, coffee, and corn in the province of Lunda-Sul to enhance the value of national products and develop local economy.

Speaking at the end of a meeting with the provincial governor of Lunda-Sul, Daniel Neto, the diplomat stated that investment in the production and processing chain will allow for the valorization of farmers' work, which will allow them to improve the quality of their products.

The diplomat said his country intends to share its agricultural experience, taking advantage of the fertile land available in this area and that the aim is to invest in other crops to process products and gain greater commercial value, a fundamental factor for economic growth.

He also noted that agriculture in his country, especially cocoa production, provides employment for over two million people, having acknowledged that in the 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, "there have been almost no significant strides in trade," a situation that could be reversed with the recent signing of 14 agreements, the main focus being on agriculture.

The Ivorian community in Lunda-Sul is made up of 60 members, who are engaged in commercial activities. Mg/JW/QCB/DAN/AMP