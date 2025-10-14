PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA and his South African counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday mourned 43 people who perished in a Harare-bound crossborder bus in Makhado Town, 100km before Beitbridge Border Post.

This came as President Mnangagwa called for the harmonisation of road traffic regulations enforcement within the Sadc region and collaboration to curb the recurrence of fatal accidents involving public transport.

Tragedy struck on Sunday afternoon along the N1 Highway near Makhado town, when the driver of the bus, believed to have been overloaded, lost control of the vehicle before it plunged into an embankment.

Late yesterday, it was reported that one more passenger had succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to 43.

President Mnangagwa has since directed Government departments and agencies to extend State assistance towards the repatriation of the remains of the victims and to extend similar assistance towards burial.

According to South African authorities, the bus had 91 passengers with 42 fatalities comprising seven children,17 men and 18 women.

President Mnangagwa said he had received the news with shock and grief.

"It is with a deep sense of shock and grief that I learnt of the fatal road accident which claimed at least 40 people, who are drawn from different nationalities, including Zimbabwean citizens," he said.

"On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved commuters here in Zimbabwe and other Sadc countries so affected. That so many lives were lost in this accident once more urges us to ensure maximum diligence in the movement of our peoples regardless of borders and differences in legislation. Life remains precious whenever it is lost and in whatever country."

The President said in view of increased cross-border movement in the Sadc region, facilitated by collective efforts towards a borderless community, it has become incumbent for traffic enforcement agencies across jurisdictions to collaborate more closely and for governments to harmonise legislation in terms of vehicular traffic.

He also expressed his appreciation of the support and cooperation by South Africa's government in response to the tragic incident.

President Ramaphosa also offered deep condolences to Zimbabwe and Malawi following the accident.

"This incident is a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi alike. This sadness is compounded by the fact that this incident has taken place during our annual Transport Month, where we place a special focus on the importance of safety on our roads.

"Our roads are also economic networks that bring the people of our region together across our national borders.

"We must do everything we can as road users, as transport operators, drivers and passengers to ensure that we stay safe and that we share our roads responsibly and with care for one another."

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi visited the accident scene and later the injured in Makhado town, together with his counterpart from Malawi Ms Stella Chiripo Ndau, South Africa's Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, her deputy Mkhuleko Hhlengwe and Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Ambassador Hamadziripi expressed his condolences on behalf of the embassy staff.

"We have visited the area and we are saddened by this development where we continue to lose travellers locally and cross-borders along the same road and involving public transport," said Ambassador Hamadziripi.

"In line with the call to action by our President, the embassy through the Consulate in Johannesburg has already deployed a team to offer consular and compassionate services to the bereaved families.

"We are going to be handling the whole repatriation processes with the support from our host government at provincial and national level. So far, we are happy with the cooperation we are getting."

Ambassador Hamadziripi said preliminary reports are that the bus left Port Elizabeth with 69 passengers and picked some along the way, who were not entered into the passenger manifest.

He added that the Road Traffic Management Corporation was already on the ground conducting investigations.

"We have not been able to segregate the actual number of Zimbabweans who died because of the mix up in the passenger manifest, so a team of forensic experts, relatives and our staff is on the ground to identify the bodies.

"We will communicate once we make progress. At the same time, we urge public transport operators on cross-border routes to always abide by the road rules and regulations to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives," said Ambassador Hamadziripi.

South Africa's Transport Ministry expressed concern over the recurrence of fatal road accidents involving public transport.

"Transport Minister Ms Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 42 lives and 49 injured passengers in a devastating road accident that occurred on Sunday 12 October 2025 at approximately 1800hrs on the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge, Limpopo," said the Minister's spokesperson Mr Collen Msibi.

"They have emphasized that the current review of the National Road Safety Strategy will strengthen efforts in promoting road safety in both the scholar transport and public transport system."

The injured were transported to Louis Trichardt, Siloam and Elim hospitals. One critically injured child was airlifted to Tshilidzini Hospital.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said they had taken note of media inquiries and follow-ups on identification of Zimbabweans who died in the bus accident.

"The ZRP is currently waiting for all the due processes to be conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international Trade and the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa.

"The ZRP is therefore ready to offer the necessary assistance in notifying relatives in Zimbabwe once all formalities are finalised as alluded to above," said the police.

South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Dr Michaeal Masiapato said they will continue to enhance coordination to protect the lives of travellers who rely on these routes.

"May the souls of all those who lost their lives in this tragic accident rest in eternal peace, and may their loved ones find comfort during this difficult time," said Dr Masiapato.

Swaymo Enterprises, the company whose bus was being operated by DNC Transport, has also expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

The company's managing director, Mr Alec Chikandiwa, said: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of those affected.

"May the memories of your loved ones bring you strength and comfort during this difficult time. May God bless and comfort you.

"We have sent a team on the ground to assist the families and authorities during this darkest moment in our lives."