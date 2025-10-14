Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Mourns SA Bus Crash Victims, Directs Govt to Offer State Assistance

13 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed shock and extended his condolences to the families who lost their relatives in a bus accident that killed 42 people among them Malawians and Zimbabweans in South Africa's Limpopo province on Sunday.

He has since directed relevant Government agencies to provide State assistance towards the repatriation of the remains of the victims and similar assistance towards burial.

In a statement Monday, President Mnangagwa said he received the news with shock and grief.

"It is with a deep sense of shock and grief that I learnt of the fatal road accident, which claimed 40 people, who are drawn from different nationalities, including Zimbabwean citizens," he said.

"On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved commuters here in Zimbabwe and other SADC countries so affected.

"That so many lives were lost in this accident once more urges us to ensure maximum diligence in the movement of our peoples regardless of borders and differences in legislation. Life remains precious whenever it is lost and in whatever country.

"In view of increased cross-border movement in our SADC region, facilitated by our collective efforts towards a borderless community, it has become incumbent for traffic enforcement agencies across jurisdictions to collaborate more closely and for our respective Governments to harmonise our legislation in terms of vehicular traffic."

President Mnangagwa also expressed his appreciation on the support and cooperation by South Africa's government in response to the tragic incident.

