South Africa: Survivors of Horrific Limpopo Crash That Left 42 Dead Claim Bus Was Overloaded

Families of passengers killed in a horrific bus crash near Makhado say the operator of the cross-border bus from Gqeberha to Zimbabwe and Malawi failed to provide information or a passenger list, leaving them desperate for answers.

Friends and relatives of the victims of a bus crash near Makhado in Limpopo on Sunday, 12 October said they were frustrated by the bus company's failure to help them locate missing loved ones, leaving them unsure if they had died or were in hospital.

The bus was travelling on the N1 highway outside Makhado when it veered off the mountainous road and plunged down an embankment, killing 42 passengers.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba said, "This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Losing so many lives in one incident is painful beyond words ... We extend our deepest condolences to the affected families, including those in Zimbabwe and Malawi. We wish a full and speedy recovery to all survivors."

Danny Jacob, the manager of DNC Bus Services, which operates the bus, said the 61-seater bus was two years old. He said it left Gqeberha on Saturday with 40 passengers and picked up other passengers in East London and other places along the route to...