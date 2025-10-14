Zimbabwe: Family, Delta Bus Facilitate Repatriation of Robbery Victim's Body From South Africa

13 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Amos Mpofu

The family of the late Judge Malamba Ncube, one of two passengers who tragically lost their lives in last week's Delta Bus armed robbery, is working closely with the bus company to finalise the repatriation of his body for burial at his rural home in Tsholotsho.

The horrific incident occurred last Wednesday when armed robbers ambushed a Bulawayo-bound Delta Bus near the fourth tollgate out of Johannesburg, shooting two passengers and leaving several others injured and traumatised.

Since the attack, the Ncube family has been coordinating with Delta Bus Company to retrieve Judge's body, which has been held at a mortuary in Mabokeng, Limpopo Province, as part of formal repatriation procedures.

On Monday, Mr Handsome Ncube, the elder brother of the deceased, said they were grateful for the support received from the bus company during this difficult time.

"We are working together with the Delta Buses team on the process of bringing the body from Limpopo Province -- from Mabokeng, where this whole tragedy occurred. The body is now being moved to Johannesburg," he said.

"There are promises of further discussions between us and the company once that is completed. After those talks, we will know to what extent they will continue to assist us, probably later this afternoon or evening."

Mr Ncube said the family's main focus was ensuring that Judge is laid to rest with dignity at his rural home in Tsholotsho.

"We just want to give my young brother a decent send-off. This has been a painful and unexpected loss for the whole family," he said quietly.

Meanwhile, authorities in South Africa are still working to confirm the identity of the second victim, a woman who also died during the same attack. She was travelling with her two children, one of whom lives with a disability.

