Africa: Cape Verde Historically Qualifies for the FIFA World Cup

For the first time in history, Cape Verde will take part in a FIFA World Cup™.

The Blue Sharks ended their qualifying campaign in style with a clinical 3-0 win over Eswatini thanks to strikes from Livramento, Willy Semedo, and veteran Stopira.

Cabo Verde 3-0 Eswatini

Goals: Livramento (48'), W. Semedo (55'), Stopira (90')

Pushed to their limits by Cameroon throughout the qualifiers, the Blue Sharks chose to finish with a statement. Buffeted by swirling winds in the first half, Bubista's men finally broke through after the break: Dailon Livramento opened the scoring from close range.

Willy Semedo doubled the lead from close range, pouncing on a rebound set up by Ryan Mendes. The celebration was completed in stoppage time when 37-year-old Stopira, who had come on late in the match, scored the third goal -- a fitting symbol for the veteran who first appeared for the national team back in 2008.

Mauritius 0-0 Libya

Mauritius and Libya shared the spoils in a goalless draw with no stakes, as both teams were already eliminated. The Mediterranean Knights, more enterprising, were met with the determination of the hosts. Ezzeddin El Maremi came close to opening the scoring with a first-half header, and substitute Husain Taqtaq's volley skimmed the post. Libya finished their campaign in third place in Group D, while Mauritius finished fifth.

Cameroon 0-0 Angola

Held to a draw by Angola, the Indomitable Lions saw their hopes of automatic qualification slip away. Marc Brys' men created the best chances -- Nouhou Tolo found goalkeeper Marques' gloves after a pass from Nagida, then Arthur Avom missed narrowly. At the other end, Andre Onana saved his team against Chico Banza before Mabululo hit the woodwork twice.

The Cameroonians must now wait for other results to see if they advance.

Lesotho 1-0 Zimbabwe

Goal: Kalake (90'+3)

In a tightly contested Southern African clash, Hlompho Kalake gave Lesotho victory with a stunning strike deep into stoppage time. Earlier, Emmanuel Jalai had gone close for Zimbabwe, while Mphale Mphalaole was denied by Takwara. Defender Mkhwanazi cleared off the line before Kalake unleashed a clean strike from outside the box to send his nation into jubilation.