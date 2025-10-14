Zimbabwe: SA Transport Ministry Expresses Concern Over Recurrent Public Transport Crashes

South Africa's Transport Minister, Ms Barbara Creecy, and her deputy, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have expressed concern over the recurrent fatal road accidents involving public transport.

The duo, along with other senior government officials and Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi, and his Malawian counterpart, Ms Stella Chiripo Ndau, visited the site of a bus accident that killed 42 people travelling from Port Elizabeth to Harare.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon along the N1 highway near Makhado town, approximately 100 km from the Beitbridge border post.

"Transport Minister Ms Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 42 lives and 49 injured passengers in a devastating road accident that occurred on Sunday, 12 October 2025, at approximately 18:00 on the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge, Limpopo," said the Minister's spokesperson, Mr Collen Msibi.

"Both Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa have expressed their concern regarding the persistent trend of road crashes involving public transport. They have emphasised that the current review of the National Road Safety Strategy will strengthen efforts in promoting road safety in both the scholar transport and public transport systems."

He added that the Ministers expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured passengers.

Mr Msibi provided a breakdown of the casualties from the scene: 42 fatalities, consisting of seven children, 17 men, and 18 women. There were 49 injured persons, consisting of six critically injured, 31 seriously injured, and 12 slightly injured occupants.

"The injured persons were transported to Louis Trichardt, Siloam, and Elim hospitals. One critically injured child was airlifted to Tshilidzini Hospital," said Mr Msibi.

He said the cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), together with local law enforcement authorities, is conducting a full scene reconstruction and mechanical investigation of the vehicle.

"A preliminary report will be concluded in due course," he added.