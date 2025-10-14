Nigeria: 10 Governors Attend Traditional Rulers Meeting in Lagos

Some Nigerian governors yesterday pledged to push for constitutional roles for traditional rulers, describing their current lack of defined responsibilities in the constitution as a significant gap that must be addressed.They spoke just as the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, declared that Nigeria would remain an indivisible nation, saying no force will break the country's bond of togetherness.

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and his Lagos counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, spoke on Monday at the National Executive Committee meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) held in Lagos with the theme, "The Traditional Institution: The Imperative of its inclusion in the effective and efficient governance in Nigeria."

The meeting, which drew participation from no fewer than 10 governors, was also attended by prominent traditional rulers from across the country. The monarchs are members of the council co-chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The governors in attendance are the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum and Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq; Governors Usman Ododo of Kogi; Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina; Nasir Idris of Kebbi; Aliyu Ahmed of Sokoto, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe; Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers, Monday Okpebholo of Edo and Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Imo State Governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors' Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who declared the meeting open on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and delivered the keynote address, said the absence of a constitutional role for traditional rulers is a gap that must be filled.

The governor said the traditional leaders played a crucial role in community stability, dispute resolution, and cultural preservation, describing them as the "unifying forces that bind the Nigerian people together."

Uzodinma recalled that under Nigeria's First Republic, traditional rulers played a constitutionally recognised role in governance.

Uzodinma said it was time for Nigeria to give constitutional backing to traditional rulers, saying this is not a privilege but a recognition of their pivotal role in governance and peacebuilding.

He assured the royal fathers that he would fully support any move by the National Assembly or other organs of government to grant constitutional recognition to the traditional institution.

Uzodinma also advised the traditional rulers to rise above partisan politics and preserve the dignity and neutrality of the traditional institution.

He warned that involvement in politics could erode public trust and weaken their moral authority, saying, "Don't allow anyone to drag your stool into the political arena.

The governor noted that neutrality should not be mistaken for weakness but rather seen as strength and a symbol of wisdom, advising the traditional rulers to speak truth to power without bias.

The host, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressed that the advisory and moral roles of traditional rulers should be constitutionally recognised.

"Our traditional institutions often operate in a grey area -- respected but not officially empowered, influential yet without clearly defined constitutional roles," he said, adding, "This must change if we are to harness their full potential."

He noted that after independence, traditional rulers continued to play vital roles in governance, citing the example of the late Oba Adesoji Aderemi, who was deeply involved in political leadership. However, he lamented that years of military rule significantly eroded the traditional institution's relevance in national life.

Sanwo-Olu urged monarchs to remain pillars of unity and integrity, reminding them that their voices carry immense influence in shaping public attitudes toward peace and progress.

Nothing will divide Nigeria - Sultan

The Co-Chair of the Council and Sultan of Sokoto reiterated his belief in the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria, declaring that no force will break the nation's bond of togetherness.

The Sultan called on Nigerians to remain steadfast, patriotic, and prayerful despite the country's socio-economic challenges, insisting that unity remains the foundation for progress and peace.

"Nothing will break us until we get freedom," the Sultan declared. "Despite any trials -- whether outside or within our country -- we will remain united as one people. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we have no other country but this one."

He urged Nigerians to continue believing in the promise of the nation and to support leaders with prayers in their efforts to address the issues confronting the country.

He emphasised the need for mutual love, understanding, and cooperation among citizens, noting that only collective effort can sustain peace and national stability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While acknowledging the challenges facing the nation, the Sultan urged citizens not to lose faith but to confront adversity with courage and unity of purpose.

He further called on leaders at all levels to act with sincerity and moral integrity, reminding them that leadership is a divine trust for which they will be held accountable.

Reiterating his hope in Nigeria, he challenged all Nigerians to rise up to confront the challenge.

Sultan described the country as a "beautiful and blessed nation," which, despite external pressures and internal differences, continues to survive because of the determination of its people.

On his part, the Ooni of Ife reminded the governors that traditional rulers are not competing with them but "we are here to complement you," urging them not to relegate them as being subservient to the Local Government Chairmen.

He assured that traditional rulers would continue to put Nigeria forward, urging the political leaders to nurture the traditional institution very well.