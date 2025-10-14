Nigeria: Govt Moves to Empower Communities to Manage Flood Disasters

The federal government has announced plans to empower flood-prone communities across Nigeria to manage their own safety during floods and other natural disasters.Vice President Kashim Shettima, who made this known on Monday in Abuja during the 2025 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR), said the initiative aims to strengthen community-level preparedness and resilience in the face of recurring flood threats nationwide.

Shettima said no amount of government preparedness would yield tangible results without empowering communities to take ownership of their safety.

"Resilience is not guaranteed by government alone. It is reflected in how cities are planned, how businesses protect their workers, and how communities share information and look out for one another," he said.

He called for stronger collaboration with the private sector, urging it to "see itself as a partner in prevention by embedding risk reduction into corporate planning and investment decisions."

The vice president also charged academia and research institutions to provide data and innovative solutions to enhance disaster preparedness, while urging civil society groups to hold the government accountable and raise public awareness on disaster risk reduction.

"None of these efforts will yield results unless we empower and support our communities to take ownership of their safety. They are the foundation of whatever strategy we adopt and the heartbeat of our national resilience," he added.

"Every naira we spend today on preparedness saves many more tomorrow on response and recovery. Every investment in resilience is, in truth, an investment in the lives and futures of our people," he stated, adding that commitment must be matched with concrete actions and adequate funding.

Earlier, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State applauded the efforts of stakeholders, particularly the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for strengthening Nigeria's disaster management framework through the launch of a new five-year strategic plan.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, said Nigeria, like many countries, has suffered from both natural and human-induced disasters.

He said the ongoing engagement of stakeholders is part of efforts to develop a comprehensive and sustainable response framework to mitigate future risks.