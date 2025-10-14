Nigeria: NLC Demands Probe As NUPENG Grieves Over Aremu's Death

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and progressive civil society groups have been plunged into mourning following the untimely death of Abiodun Aremu, a steadfast champion of the working class.

Aremu, who was widely regarded as a fearless labour leader and ideological teacher, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on October 12, 2025, in his neighbourhood in Ifo, Ogun State.

The 65-year-old renowned activist was reportedly knocked down by a hit-and-run vehicle while crossing the road to his residence in Ota, Ogun State, about 6p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, yesterday, NLC demanded probe into his death and described his untimely death as a tragic loss not only for the organised labour movement but also for the broader Nigerian populace, particularly the downtrodden who benefited from his lifelong struggle for justice and equality.

The statement reads: "Comrade Aremu was no ordinary man. He was a titan of the class struggle, an organic intellectual of the working people, and an unwavering internationalist whose life was a testament to unalloyed commitment to the cause of the oppressed. His entire political life was a seamless fusion of revolutionary theory and concrete praxis, dedicated to the emancipation of the working class and the construction of an egalitarian, socialist society.

"As a key architect of the Labour Civil Society Coalition, LASCO, and other vital platforms such as the Joint Action Front, JAF, Aremu played an indispensable role in forging unity between the organised working class and the broader popular masses. He understood that the chains of the Nigerian people could only be broken through a united front against the exploitative capitalist system. He was a true workers' General--unyielding, uncompromising, and steadfast.

"The circumstances of his death, a so-called 'hit-and-run,' bear the marks of a suspicious pattern, reminiscent of the untimely death of another valiant comrade, Patrick Naagbanton. The NLC demands an immediate, transparent, and thorough investigation by the federal and state governments into this heinous act."

Irreplaceable pillar of workers' liberation-NUPENG

On its part, NUPENG in a statement, yesterday by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, said: "Aremu was not just a leader, he was the very conscience of the struggle, an inimitable force whose life was a testament to unwavering commitment to the emancipation of the working class and the oppressed globally."

The union hailed Aremu's visionary leadership and his role in establishing enduring labour solidarity platforms, including LASCO and the Kolagbodi Memorial Foundation.

Similarly, the Afrikan Movement for Freedom and Justice, AMFJ, has described him as a beacon of ideological clarity and a true Pan-Africanist.

In a statement by Afrikanus Ande, AMFJ said: "At a time when ideological clarity is fading among students, workers, youth, artisans, and peasants, Aremson rekindled the flame of revolutionary thought."

The group added that his teachings revived the fading ideals of equity, justice, and collective ownership, stressing that "if Nigeria had five Aremsons, the revolution would have long been realised."