Nigeria: Bandit Warlords, Katsina Communities Agree to Lay Down Arms

KATSINA--Tension has begun to ease across parts of Katsina State following a peace agreement reached between a group of bandits and community leaders from several local government areas under the Federal Government's Operation Safe Corridor initiative.

According to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the truce was sealed on October 12, 2025, during a crucial dialogue held at Kakumi Village in Bakori Local Government Area.

The meeting brought together representatives from Bakori, Kafur, Malumfashi, Kankara, and Funtua LGAs, alongside prominent bandit leaders operating within the Funtua zone.

Sources revealed that the talks aimed to end years of recurring attacks, killings, and abductions that have devastated communities across southern Katsina.

The peace dialogue, which lasted over three hours--from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.--was described as peaceful and constructive.

Community representatives at the meeting included Abdurrahman Kandarawa (Bakori), Abubakar Musa Barde (Kafur), Bature Dan Kanjiba (Malumfashi), Audu Goya (Funtua), and Kasimu Dantsoho (Kankara).

Traditional rulers also participated, among them the District Head of Bakori, Ado Bello; Galadiman Katsina, Abdullahi Mahuta of Malumfashi; Danejen Katsina, Abdulkadir of Kafur; and Sarkin Maskan Katsina of Funtua.

Representing the bandits were Ado Aleru of Yankuzo in Zamfara State, Isiya Kwashen Garwa of Guga Ward in Bakori, Babaro of Gidan Gamji in Kankara, and Iliya Zango Dan Sabau, also from Kankara.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reportedly agreed to an immediate cessation of hostilities, restoration of law and order, and a commitment to peaceful coexistence between the affected communities and repentant bandit groups.

Observers say the latest development marks another major step in the state's ongoing reconciliation efforts. Similar peace meetings were previously held in June and September under the Operation Safe Corridor framework, aimed at encouraging dialogue over confrontation.

Residents have expressed cautious optimism, hoping the truce will bring lasting peace to the region that has long suffered from violence, displacement, and insecurity.