Africa: All of Africa Today - October 14, 2025

Ramaphosa, Mnangagwa Mourn 43 Lives Lost in South African Crash

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa mourned the 43 people who died when a Harare-bound bus overturned near Makhado in Limpopo, about 100km from the Beitbridge Border Post. The accident occurred when the overloaded bus veered off the N1 Highway and plunged into an embankment. Mnangagwa expressed shock and grief over the deaths of the victims from Zimbabwe, Malawi, and other SADC nations. He called for harmonized road traffic laws and stronger regional collaboration to prevent such tragedies. Ramaphosa described the crash as a tragedy for South Africa and its neighbours, urging safer road use. The bus, which had 91 passengers, left Port Elizabeth and picked up more travellers along the way, some not listed on the manifest. Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, and other officials from both countries visited the crash site and hospitals treating the 49 injured survivors. Investigations by the Road Traffic Management Corporation were underway, while both governments pledged assistance with repatriation and support for the bereaved families.

Sudanese Air Force Bombing Kills at Least 20 Civilians at Social Gathering

At least 20 civilians, including women, children, and elders, were killed, and many others were injured when Sudanese Air Force warplanes bombed a social gathering in El Koma, North Darfur. The El Zayadiya Shura Council condemned the strike, accusing the army of targeting communities on tribal and racial grounds and calling it a crime against humanity. The Council called on Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), its Presidential Council, and Sudan's Prime Minister Kamil El Tayeb Idris to defend civilians and urged regional and international human rights organizations to document the crime, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure humanitarian access for survivors. Meanwhile, displaced people across Darfur held peaceful marches demanding justice following the International Criminal Court's conviction of militia leader Ali Kushayb for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The rallies, also mirrored in camps in Chad, called for accountability for all those responsible for atrocities, including former president Omar Al-Bashir and other senior officials, declaring justice a vital step toward healing for victims and their families.

South Africa on the Brink of Decriminalizing Sex Work

South Africa is poised to become the first African country to decriminalize sex work, a move that supporters say will safeguard sex workers from violence, stigma, and health risks. The Western Cape High Court is currently hearing the case, which has generated intense debate. Asijiki Coalition national coordinator Connie Mathe, a former sex worker, says criminalization exposes sex workers to abuse, harassment, and exploitation. In 2021, South African researchers said about 70% of sex workers in South Africa experienced physical violence. Nearly 60% had been raped, while one in seven had been raped by policemen. These violent crimes are rarely reported for fear of arrest or harassment. The Asijiki Coalition and SWEAT argue that decriminalizing sex work would improve safety, reduce trafficking, and support public health. Several groups, including Cause for Justice, claim that sex work is inherently degrading and exploitative.

WHO Warns One in Six Bacterial Infections Now Resistant to Antibiotics

One in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections causing common infections in people worldwide in 2023 were resistant to antibiotic treatments, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report. Over 40% of bacteria-drug combinations tracked between 2018 and 2023 are resistant to standard antibiotics, according to new data. According to the report, Gram-negative bacteria are particularly resistant to antibiotics, including E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae, with some African regions reporting over 70% resistance. The misuse of antibiotics, poor infection control, and weak health systems that led to AMR caused nearly five million deaths in 2019. Patients in lower-income countries are forced to seek costly, last-resort treatments as a result of the phenomenon. One Health calls for coordinated global action under a One Health approach and emphasizes responsible antibiotic use, improved surveillance, affordable access to quality medicines, and diagnostic and treatment innovation.

France Helps Rajoelina Leave Madagascar as Army Revolts

France has evacuated President Andry Rajoelina after a mutinous army unit in Madagascar declared that it took control of all military forces. An army unit known as CAPSAT joined thousands of protesters in the city in a major shift in a more than two-week anti-government youth-led protest movement. CAPSAT said it had taken over the leadership of the military command and was now in control of all the armed forces - land, air, and naval. Soldiers from the unit clashed with gendarmes and later joined demonstrators calling for Rajoelina's resignation. The president released a statement saying "an attempt to seize power illegally and by force, contrary to the Constitution and to democratic principles, is currently underway". Officers of the gendarmerie, accused of violence against protesters, released a video statement admitting "faults and excesses during our interventions" and calling for "fraternity" between the army and the gendarmes. The protests, sparked by power and water shortages, erupted on 25 September, leaving at least 22 people dead.