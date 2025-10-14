Nigeria: PDP Not Worried About Defectors, Nigerians Want Multi-Party Democracy - Governor Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said the Nigerians want a multiparty democracy where ideas can be shared.

He also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not concerned about the defection of its governors and senators because Nigerians will be the ultimate deciders of how the 2027 general election turns out.

The governor stated this while speaking with newsmen after the inauguration of the Transportation subcommittee for the PDP national convention which will be held in Ibadan on November 15.

He spoke against the backdrop of the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah formal defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

Speaking after the event, Makinde said PDP the party has gone through challenges since it lost power in 2015 when it became an opposition party.

He however added that the party still has people with experience that have led or occupied positions of leadership in this country.

"So, challenges will come and go, but for us as leaders, no matter what situation we find ourselves in, organizing the party, it's not the end in itself. The end is for Nigerians to have democracy, and for Nigerians to have a party that they can relate to.

"So, if you're saying somebody is defecting, our house is not in order, democracy is about conflict and conflict resolution, and also resilience.

"In fact, we must be happy that we have a party that has refused to be distracted, that has stayed focused on what the Nigerian people would like to see. Do we want a one-party state in Nigeria? From the last time I checked, the answer is no.

"Nigerian people want a multi-party democracy, they want people to come up with ideas, and that is exactly what we're doing in PDP. So we're not distracted," the governor said.

Speaking on the defection of PDP governors and lawmakers, Makinde said the party is not concerned because the Nigerian people will decide the outcome of 2027 elections.

He said, "We're not concerned, and we're not bothered, because the ultimate decider here will be the Nigerian people.

"And the only time I'll be concerned, the only time that we will be concerned as a party is when we see hunger defects from the ordinary people on the streets and join APC, then that's the time we will be concerned," he said.