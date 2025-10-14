Liberia/Equatorial Guinea: Lone Star End World Cup Qualifiers On a High With 1-1 Draw in Malabo

Liberia came from behind to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, wrapping up the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note.

The hosts, already eliminated from contention, took the lead when Federico Bikoro pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area to fire home with his left foot in the 15th minute.

Against the run of play, Liberia hit back in the in the 28th minute when Nicholas Andrews latched onto a fine pass from Divine Teah, dribbled past a defender, and beat goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga at his near post to level the score.

Despite late pressure from the home side, the Lone Star held firm to secure a deserved point - ending their campaign in third position with 15 points, tied on points with second-place Namibia who were beaten 3-0 by group H winners Tunisia.

Thomas Kojo's men maintained a three-game unbeaten stretch, having drawn 2-2 away to Malawi and beating Namibia 3-1 at home before Monday's paring.