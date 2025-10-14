Liberia: Commercial Drivers Slam 'Unrealistic' Fare Cuts, Say Transport Ministry Ignoring Ground Realities

Commercial drivers across Montserrado County are pushing back against the Transport Ministry's newly announced fare reductions, calling the measure "unrealistic," "blunt," and "insensitive" to the everyday struggles they face on Liberia's battered roads.

The outcry follows the Ministry of Transport's October 9, 2025 announcement, slashing fares to various leeward destinations after a drop in local petroleum prices. Officials said the move, done in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aims to make public transport more affordable and ensure "equitable pricing" across the country.

But behind the steering wheels and at packed parking stations, frustration is boiling over.

"They made this decision without us," said Daniel Zoegbo, a member of the United Congress Drivers Transport Union of Liberia. "We are the ones in the field, yet they impose fares that don't reflect the real situation on the ground."

Drivers Say Policy Ignores Harsh Realities

At the Monrovia-Kakata and Red Light-Ganta parking stations, dozens of drivers voiced anger that the ministry failed to consult transport unions before enforcing the new fare chart. Zoegbo said the government's pricing doesn't account for the high cost of vehicle upkeep, police extortion, and inflated spare-parts prices.

"If you're telling me to carry someone to Ganta for L$1,500, you're forgetting the other costs we face -- maintenance, traffic fees, police checkpoints, and spare parts," he said. "Do they even check those things before deciding?"

He added that organized transport unions should have been properly consulted before any fare changes were made.

"We are partners in the transport sector, not enemies," Zoegbo said.

The ministry's guidelines carry steep penalties: taxi drivers caught overcharging will be fined US$100 for a first offense and US$200 for a second. Bus operators face fines of US$200 and US$400, respectively, and a third offense could lead to a two-year license suspension.

Zoegbo said the new rules have already ignited daily tension with passengers.

"We're now arguing with passengers every day," he said. "They don't want to understand that transportation costs involve more than gasoline. There are so many hidden expenses."

'Fix Spare Parts Before Reducing Fares'

Many drivers also fault the Ministry of Commerce for not tackling what they see as the real driver of high transport costs: taxes and customs fees on imported parts.

"Fix the high cost of spare parts and customs fees before asking us to drop prices," said Chris Garthea, a commercial driver at the Red Light parking station. "Right now, one used taxi tire costs between $40 and $50. How can you reduce fare but not the cost of what keeps the car running?"

Garthea said while cheaper fares might please passengers, the decision could backfire if it drives operators out of business.

"We may start our own awareness contrary to theirs," he warned, suggesting that drivers might resist the regulation if their concerns remain ignored.

'We're Already Suffering'

For Fatorma Morris, another driver, the policy adds to a long list of struggles.

"We're already suffering," he said. "Traffic police keep harassing us with this gate-drop issue, one passenger in front, three at the back, and now Transport wants to make life harder again."

Other drivers expressed similar view, arguing that unless the government addresses the high costs of maintaining vehicles, the policy could cripple small operators who barely earn enough to feed their families.

Calls for Dialogue

The drivers urged the Transport Ministry to return to the table before enforcing the new fares.

"We need discussion before decisions," said Emmanuel Akoi, who plies the Monrovia-Buchanan route. "This will help make informed policies that benefit everyone. If the current fares stay, many drivers will park their cars again."

In Lofa County, Ballah Mawolo, a senior driver, said the government must consult those still active behind the wheel.

"Not all union heads know what we face. Some haven't driven for years," Mawolo said. "Let the Ministry first regulate the cost of vehicle parts to make compliance realistic."

Zoegbo summed up the dilemma:

"The passengers want cheaper fares, and we understand. But the government must also understand us. Fairness must be two-sided."