Liberia: Chief Justice Orders Audit of Yuoh's Bench, Demands Asset Declarations From Judges

MONROVIA — Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has announced that the General Auditing Commission (GAC) has been invited to conduct a full audit of the immediate past administration of former Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, in what appears to be the first internal audit of a Supreme Court leadership in Liberia's history.

Justice Gbeisay made the disclosure Monday, October 13, during his formal opening address for the October Term of Court, saying the audit, initiated on September 4, 2025, was necessary "for the sake of record and public accountability."

"We deemed it proper to do so for the sake of record because in this country, the general notion is that everyone who serves in government is corrupt," Chief Justice Gbeisay told the gathering.

The move marks a rare step in judicial transparency, as previous administrations of the Supreme Court have not been subjected to such formal post-tenure audits.

Chief Justice Gbeisay also ordered all judges and magistrates who have not declared their assets to do so within 30 working days or face administrative consequences.

In a separate measure, Chief Justice Gbeisay revealed the establishment of a permanent committee to investigate judicial malpractice among court staff.

"The committee, headed by the Assistant Court Administrator, has been provided with two mobile phones and four contact numbers which are being distributed and placarded in bold writing at all court facilities throughout the country," he said.

He explained that the move allows aggrieved lawyers and litigants to file complaints via SMS or WhatsApp, creating new channels for reporting misconduct promptly.

Providing an update on the Supreme Court's caseload, Gbeisay reported that during the March 2025 Term, the Court rendered 57 opinions.

He said the Court currently has 480 cases on its docket, including 41 new filings from the last term, 7 motion calendar cases, and 7 pending bills of information.

"In line with this Court's current policy, these bills of information will be examined by the full bench to determine whether or not they have merit to warrant the issuance of the writs prayed for," the Chief Justice noted.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Marshall presented the blueprint of the proposed new Supreme Court building to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for onward submission to the Chinese Embassy for possible funding and implementation.

The proposed facility, according to the Judiciary, will address longstanding infrastructure and operational challenges facing the nation's highest court.