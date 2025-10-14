Liberia: 'Justice and Development Are Inseparable' - President Reaffirms Commitment to Judiciary Reforms

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has declared that justice and development are inseparable pillars of Liberia's progress, urging judges, lawyers, and citizens alike to uphold integrity as the foundation of national renewal.

Speaking Friday, October 13, at the formal opening of the October Term of the Supreme Court, President Boakai reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the Judiciary and restoring public confidence in the rule of law.

"As we pursue the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, with Pillar 3 being the Rule of Law, we must never forget that justice and development are inseparable," the President said. "A nation cannot progress where laws are ignored, where contracts are broken, or where the weak have no recourse."

He added that investors will only come "where processes are predictable, the law is clear and respected, and citizens obey laws that are fair and consistently enforced."

"Our collective effort to reform and strengthen the Judiciary is therefore part of a larger mission -- to build a Liberia that is just, peaceful, and prosperous," Boakai said.

A Call to Duty and Integrity

President Boakai urged justices, judges, and magistrates across the country to perform their duties with humility and courage.

"The robe you wear is not a symbol of privilege but of service," he said. "Let your judgments be guided by truth and conscience, and let every decision you make strengthen the people's trust in our courts."

He also admonished members of the Bar and court officers to uphold ethics and professionalism.

"To the lawyers and officers of the court, I say: you are the lifeblood of justice. Let ethics and professionalism guide your advocacy. Let your pursuit of truth be untainted by personal gain or influence," Boakai declared.

Turning to citizens, the President said justice must begin at the community level.

"Remember that justice begins with how we treat each other," he said. "Justice is not only a matter for the courts, but a culture for the people."

Saluting Judicial Transition

President Boakai extended congratulations to Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay and newly appointed Associate Justice Boakai N. Kanneh, describing their ascensions as moments of "transition and hope."

"We commend His Honor Chief Justice Gbeisay's determination to pursue long-needed reforms within the Judiciary, reforms that will strengthen the rule of law and restore citizens' confidence," Boakai said.

He said Justice Kanneh's inclusion brings "new energy, experience, and perspective to the Bench," symbolizing both renewal and balance within the nation's judicial system.

The Judiciary's Role in Safeguarding Democracy

President Boakai underscored the Judiciary's constitutional role as the "ultimate guardian of liberty and fairness," stressing that all three branches of government, the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, share one sacred obligation: to serve the Liberian people with integrity.

"It is here that every Liberian, rich or poor, educated or uneducated, must find protection and justice," he said. "When justice is blind to status, remains unbiased and fair in its rulings, the people grow to trust their institutions, and democracy flourishes."

He invoked an African proverb to illustrate the moral foundation of justice:

"The ruin of a nation begins in the homes of its people," Boakai said. "This wisdom reminds us that justice, integrity, and order must begin at the heart of our institutions. If our courts are strong, our nation will flourish. If they are weak, the foundation of our democracy will not endure."

Reforms and Renewed Confidence

Addressing concerns about judicial delays and public mistrust, President Boakai acknowledged citizens' frustrations over the slow pace of trials and lack of transparency in court proceedings.

"These concerns are legitimate and demand urgent, courageous, and genuine reform," he said. "I am encouraged by the Chief Justice's vision to modernize court administration, improve case management, strengthen judicial integrity, and decentralize justice delivery so that no Liberian must travel long distances to seek fairness."

Boakai pledged continued government support to improve the working conditions of judges and magistrates, including training, facilities, and logistics, while preserving the Judiciary's independence.

"My administration will continue to support better training, facilities, and logistics for the courts," he said. "We will also encourage stronger collaboration between the Judiciary, the Ministry of Justice, and the Liberia National Bar Association, all in pursuit of a more efficient and trusted justice system."

Building a Just Republic

The President concluded with a call for collective commitment among all branches of government.

"As we mark the opening of this new court term, let it be a time of renewal, reflection, and recommitment," he said. "Let us therefore walk together, the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary, in pursuit of a justice system that is impartial, accessible, and worthy of the trust of our people."

He invoked his signature national appeal:

"May God bless our Chief Justice and the Associate Justices with wisdom and courage.

May God bless the Supreme Court Bench and all who serve the cause of justice.

And may God bless the Republic of Liberia, as we all Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia."

The opening ceremony drew former Supreme Court justices, members of the Liberia National Bar Association, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and members of the public, marking one of the most symbolically unifying moments between the Executive and Judiciary in recent years.