Liberia: Bajaj Auto Dedicates New State-of-the-Art Sales, Service & Parts Facility in Paynesville

The Ambassador of India to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, dedicated Bajaj Auto's new state-of-the-art one-stop center located near the Coca-Cola Factory in Paynesville City.

Bajaj Auto, the world's third-largest motorcycle manufacturer and India's leading exporter of motorcycles and three-wheelers, has been providing reliable and value-driven mobility solutions in Liberia for over a decade through its partnership with African Motorcycle Limited--significantly contributing to the nation's economy.

The newly established 4,300-square-foot facility, set up in collaboration with Silver Automobiles Limited, Bajaj's trusted distributor in Liberia, aims to provide customers with a comprehensive solution for two- and three-wheeler sales, after-sales service, and genuine spare parts--all under one roof.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ambassador Verma commended the Government and people of Liberia for fostering smooth trade relations between the two nations. He also applauded Indian companies for investing in Liberia's growth and empowering young people through job creation and skill development.

"It is a matter of pride to see an Indian brand like Bajaj further strengthening its presence in Liberia with this world-class facility," Ambassador Verma said. "This milestone reflects the growing Indo-Liberian economic ties and Bajaj's commitment to serving the people of Liberia with quality mobility solutions."

Earlier, Abhai Srivastava, Country Manager of Silver Automobiles Limited, reaffirmed the company's commitment to offering high-quality motorcycles and auto rickshaws (Kekes) at affordable prices, supported by flexible work-and-pay plans (locally known as seh pay) to make ownership easier for riders and customers.

"For the past 10 years, we have been committed to bringing the best of Bajaj motorcycles and three-wheelers to Liberia," Srivastava said. "This new facility at Red Light, Monrovia, ensures that our customers receive the finest sales, service, and spare parts support--all under one roof. With Bajaj's strong product portfolio and our dedication, we look forward to serving Liberia even better."

The event was attended by senior officials from the Liberia National Police (LNP), including Chief of Public Safety Fred Gaye, the President of the Liberia National Motorcycles and Tricycles Union, local authorities, and several riders. They lauded Bajaj Auto and Silver Automobiles Limited for their continued contribution to the transport sector through quality products and services.

According to company data, Bajaj offers the Boxer 100 HD--Africa's legendary motorcycle and Liberia's top-selling model in the 100cc segment with a 70% market share; the Bajaj RE4S, a benchmark three-wheeler known for endurance and performance with 51% market share; and the BM 125 HD, a flagship motorcycle equipped with premium features such as a longer seat, wide tubeless tires, five gears, hazard lamp, and double spring suspension, all backed by a one-year engine warranty.