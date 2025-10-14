Kenya: Liberian Journalist Nukanah Kollie Represents Laejn and Super Bongese Radio At Global Ifaj/Alltech Young Leaders Boot Camp in Nairobi

Liberia's media and agricultural journalism community is celebrating a proud milestone as Nukanah Kollie, Bong County Coordinator of the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN) and Senior Reporter at Super Bongese Radio 104.9 MHz (SBRFM), represents both Liberia and West Africa at the prestigious 2025 IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders Boot Camp and International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) World Congress in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kollie departed Liberia on Sunday aboard Kenya Airways via Roberts International Airport to join nine other emerging journalists selected globally for the event, held at the Ole Sereni Hotel from October 13-18, 2025.

Championing Liberia and LAEJN Internationally

Before leaving for Kenya, Kollie expressed gratitude to LAEJN's leadership for their mentorship and continuous support of young communicators across Liberia.

"I'm deeply grateful to the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN) and its management team for their unwavering support and belief in young voices like mine," Kollie said. "This milestone would not have been possible without their encouragement and guidance."

He also extended appreciation to Mr. Jefferson Togbah Mansah, LAEJN's founder, describing him as a visionary committed to cultivating the next generation of agricultural journalists.

"Special thanks to Mr. Mansah for his exceptional mentorship and leadership in nurturing a new generation of agricultural journalists and communicators in Liberia," he said. "His passion for developing talent continues to inspire us all. May God bless him and the entire LAEJN team."

Kollie further acknowledged Super Bongese Radio, where he has worked since 2020, for fostering professional growth, and Prue Clarke, Executive Director of New Narratives, for her guidance.

"Being selected among the 2025 IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders is not just a personal honor--it's a recognition of the important work we are doing through LAEJN," he noted. "Together, we are building a stronger voice for agricultural communication in Liberia."

Global Platform for Agricultural Journalism Excellence

Since its establishment in 2005, the IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders Program has been one of the world's foremost initiatives for developing young agricultural journalists under 35. Each year, ten participants are chosen through a competitive process facilitated by IFAJ's national guilds.

The 2025 Young Leaders cohort includes Aizhan Rymbayeva (Kazakhstan/Türkiye), Ben Eagle (United Kingdom), Chelsea Dinterman (USA), Johanna Fry (Germany), Juliet Akoth (Kenya), Keira Miller (Canada), Luíza Cardoso (Brazil), Nukanah Kollie (Liberia), Rodrigo Bonazzola (Argentina), and Victoria Ellis (Australia).

From October 13-15, participants are undergoing three days of intensive training on leadership, storytelling, communication strategy, and agricultural policy reporting. The program will culminate with the IFAJ World Congress (October 15-18), hosted by MESHA -- the Media for Environment, Science, Health, and Agriculture network -- in Nairobi.

Showcasing Africa's Agricultural Innovation

This year's congress, themed "Feeding the Future: Innovations and Sustainability in African Agriculture," marks the first time the IFAJ World Congress is being hosted in East Africa.

Delegates will explore Kenya's agricultural ecosystem through field tours and discussions focused on climate-smart agriculture, youth empowerment, value chain innovation, and media's role in sustainability. Planned site visits include Andermatt Kenya (regenerative agriculture), KTDA tea factories, Nai'posha Dairy Farm, and CropLife Kenya's sustainability projects.

Amplifying Liberia's Voice on the Global Stage

Kollie's selection, observers say, reflects Liberia's growing presence in international agricultural communication and highlights LAEJN's leadership in empowering rural journalists across all fifteen counties.

"To my fellow members of LAEJN, let's continue striving with dedication and purpose," Kollie urged. "The future of agricultural journalism in Liberia is bright, and opportunities will continue to emerge for those committed to telling impactful stories."

His participation underscores the transformative role of mentorship and collaboration in elevating Liberia's voice in global media dialogues on food security, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

About the IFAJ/Alltech Program

The IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders Boot Camp, sponsored by Alltech, a global leader in animal nutrition and agricultural innovation, offers full sponsorship to participants -- covering registration, accommodation, and meals.

The program's goal is to build leadership capacity, promote cross-cultural understanding, and strengthen journalistic excellence by empowering young communicators to become influential advocates for agriculture in their home countries.

Upon his return, Kollie is expected to share his experiences, mentor emerging journalists, and apply his new insights to strengthen agricultural and environmental reporting in Liberia.

About LAEJN

Founded in 2015 by Jefferson Togbah Mansah, the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN) promotes specialized reporting in agriculture, environment, and rural development. The network provides training, mentorship, and policy engagement opportunities to strengthen the role of the media in advancing sustainable development and rural transformation across Liberia.