Ghana: Mion MP Cuts Sod for 8 Projects

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mion Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Misbahu Mohammed Adams, on Sunday cut sod for the construction of eight projects valued at GH¢8.9 million across eight communities in the constituency.

The projects are initiatives of the MP and are funded through his share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF). Work on the projects is expected to be completed within six months.

The projects to be executed include the construction of a CHPS compound in Gunsi, a CHPS compound in Jagrido, a three-unit classroom block for JHS at Dabogni, a three-unit classroom block for the primary school at Tinsung, and a kindergarten school block at Kayang in Tambabu. Other projects include the construction of a six-unit classroom block, renovation of a six-unit classroom block at Dombihini, and the completion of a CHPS compound at Bulli.

Speaking after the sod-cutting ceremony, Alhaji Misbahu stated that the projects were a promise he made to the people during his campaign tour in the last general election. "Today, I have fulfilled my promise made to them during the 2024 general election," he declared.

The MP highlighted that the school projects in the constituency were intended to facilitate teaching and learning in the beneficiary communities. They would help decongest overcrowded classrooms and promote a reading culture among pupils.

Alhaji Misbahu added that the CHPS compound projects, when completed, would provide essential healthcare services and end the need for residents of beneficiary communities to travel long distances to seek medical attention elsewhere. He clarified that each CHPS compound would include three-bedroom nurses' quarters to address accommodation challenges for healthcare providers in the areas.

Emphasising the commitment of the NDC government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, Alhaji Misbahu stated that the party remained dedicated to developing rural communities across the country as urban centres. He said seeing communities in the Mion constituency develop was his topmost priority.

"I will continue to deliver on the mandate for which I was voted to represent the people of the constituency," he indicated, appealing to chiefs and opinion leaders in the beneficiary communities to support the initiatives and ensure timely execution.

The Chief of Bongni, Yakubu Adam, thanked the MP for fulfilling his promise within just 10 months in office. He expressed appreciation for earmarking the projects and assured the MP that the community would work together to support the contractors in delivering on their mandate within schedule.