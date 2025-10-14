Ghana: FGBMFI Ghana Hosts First-Ever International Convention in Accra

The Ghana branch of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI) on Saturday held a Breakfast Meeting in Accra as part of its 2025 National Convention.

The Breakfast Meeting, themed "Pursuing the Greatest Business," featured a unique fusion of worship sessions, keynote sermons, and business workshops designed to foster both spiritual growth and economic development.

The three-day National Convention, held from October 9 to 11 at the Palms Convention Centre of La Palm Beach Resort in Accra, brought together delegates from across West Africa for the first time. Participants included Christian business executives, public servants, and professionals from Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Côte d'Ivoire.

In addition to spiritual programmes, the Fellowship's Corporate Business Development Directorate organised a networking session, providing Christian entrepreneurs with a platform to connect and explore solutions to common challenges such as access to capital, market expansion, and maintaining integrity in competitive markets.

Speakers at the event included Professor Godfred Bokpin, an economist and Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), and Dr Ken Aboah, a Consultant Urologist, Lawyer, and Vice Chairman of Logos Hope. Both shared their personal testimonies of becoming Born-Again Christians and engaging in gospel work.

Drawing from their humble backgrounds, Professor Bokpin and Dr Aboah inspired attendees, emphasizing that Jesus Christ is the true savior through whom mankind can be saved. They also called on Christians to invest in propagating the gospel by supporting the poor and vulnerable in society.

Founded globally in 1951, the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International is one of the world's largest Christian business networks, with more than 7,000 chapters in over 100 countries. Its Ghana branch, first launched in 1977 and incorporated in 1984, has become a platform for professionals across denominations to promote Christian values in business, communities, and homes.

Originally restricted to men, the Fellowship now includes women through the Ladies of the Fellowship programme. Since its incorporation in Ghana, the convention has been held annually as a national spiritual gathering.