Ghana: Stakeholders Engage On Neacap in Koforidua

Koforidua — A regional stakeholders' engagement on the formulation of Ghana's National Ethics and Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NEACAP) 2026-2030 was recently held in Koforidua, with calls for collective action to curb corruption and promote ethical governance.

The event brought together key actors in governance, development, and ethics, aiming to develop a practical and visionary roadmap to guide Ghana's anti-corruption efforts over the next five years.

Addressing participants, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, described corruption as a major impediment to Ghana's progress. "Corruption erodes public trust, undermines good governance, and diverts resources away from essential services," she said.

She commended ongoing efforts to strengthen the national anti-corruption framework through an inclusive and participatory process such as the stakeholder engagement. According to Mrs Awatey, the new phase of the NEACAP will aim to build a nation grounded in integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

She emphasised that combating corruption requires not only strong laws and institutions but also a coordinated national effort that engages all citizens. Reaffirming the government's commitment to the fight against corruption, the Minister assured participants that the administration remained dedicated to the successful formulation and implementation of the plan.

"The fight against corruption must be sustained, non-partisan, and driven by values that reflect the aspirations of the Ghanaian people," she stated. Mrs Awatey also pledged the support of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC) to ensure that the outcomes of the engagement inform national policy and are effectively implemented at both regional and local levels.

Furthermore, she commended the Office of the President, the Regional Coordinating Council, and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for jointly organising the event, urging participants to contribute actively to the deliberations.

The Chairman of the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption, Mr Edem Senanu, highlighted the importance of integrating ethics into Ghana's anti-corruption strategy. He observed that corruption continues to drain resources from vital sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, hindering development and widening inequality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Senanu noted that the new NEACAP framework would not only focus on enforcement but also on transforming mindsets and fostering a culture of integrity across society.