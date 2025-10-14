Nigeria: Quacks in Building Industry Are Murderers, They Must Be Pushed Out - - Coren

ENUGU — The President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Prof. Sadiq Z. Abubakar, has described quacks operating in the building and construction industry as "murderers," insisting that they must be eradicated to safeguard lives and ensure structural integrity in the sector.

Speaking at the weekend during the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Tilers of Nigeria (ATN), held in Enugu in affiliation with the Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen (NAEC), Prof. Abubakar commended the association for its commitment to professionalism.

He described the conference theme -- "Professionalism in Tiling: Elevating Industry Standard" -- as timely and relevant to COREN's mission of promoting quality and safety in engineering practice.

"Your work, though sometimes seen as a finishing touch, is in fact the most visible signature of quality in any building. It is the surface we walk on, the wall we see -- the first impression of craftsmanship. When it fails, it tarnishes the entire structure; when it excels, it elevates the entire project," he stated.

Abubakar emphasized that tiling is not just an aesthetic trade but a vital component of engineering practice rooted in materials science, structural integrity, and precision.

"A poorly executed tiling job is not just an eyesore; it is a potential engineering failure," he warned.

He noted that the Association of Tilers of Nigeria, as an affiliate of the Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen, plays a key role in bridging the gap between informal craftsmanship and formal engineering standards.

"You are the vital link that ensures the architect's vision and the structural engineer's calculations are complemented by flawless execution on the ground," he added.

The COREN President, represented by Engr. Ede, urged members of the association to pursue certification and licensure from COREN, stressing that it is the only way to eliminate quackery and enforce accountability.

"We must move towards a future where every practicing tiler is certified, licensed, and accountable. The COREN craftsmen certification is not just a piece of paper -- it is a public declaration of competence," he said.

He further called for institutionalized training on modern tiling techniques, including substrate preparation, the science of adhesives and grouts, and adherence to industry standards and codes of practice.

Earlier in his address, the National President of the Association of Tilers Nigeria (ATN), Engr. Craft Olanrewaju Hassan, reiterated the association's commitment to professionalism, integrity, and continuous skill development.

"Professionalism is not just about technical skills; it is about integrity, accountability, and a commitment to excellence," Hassan said. "We must ensure that every tiler is properly trained, certified, and licensed to uphold the dignity of our profession."

Similarly, the President of the Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen (NAEC), Engr. Craft Umar Usman Maikunkele (FNAEC), commended ATN for its dedication to promoting skill development and maintaining high standards in the construction sector.

"I commend the association's efforts in advancing the interests of its members, promoting skill development, and ensuring that the tiling industry continues to thrive and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's built environment," he stated.