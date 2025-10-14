Nigeria: PDP Postpones 103rd NEC Meeting

14 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The National Publicity of the Party, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that the postponement of the NEC meeting to a new date would be communicated to members in due course.

Ologunagba said that the postponement was approved by the party's National Working Committee (NWC) at its emergency meeting on Monday in view of recent developments in the party.

He added that the NWC took the decision to exercise its powers pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

"All NEC members should please note the postponement and be guided accordingly," Ologunagba said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.